Jennifer Garner Feels 'Slighted' as Her Kids Spend More Time With 'Cool' Jennifer Lopez: Source

Jennifer Lopez has apparently been crowned the "cool" mom among her and Ben Affleck's blended brood — and it isn't sitting well with the actor's ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.

”Jen can’t help but feel a little slighted,” that her three kids with Affleck spend so much time with J.Lo, a source spilled to a news outlet of the 13 Going on 30 actress. Garner and Affleck are parents to Violet, 17, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 10.