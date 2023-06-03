Jennifer Garner Feels 'Slighted' as Her Kids Spend More Time With 'Cool' Jennifer Lopez: Source
Jennifer Lopez has apparently been crowned the "cool" mom among her and Ben Affleck's blended brood — and it isn't sitting well with the actor's ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.
”Jen can’t help but feel a little slighted,” that her three kids with Affleck spend so much time with J.Lo, a source spilled to a news outlet of the 13 Going on 30 actress. Garner and Affleck are parents to Violet, 17, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 10.
With the youngsters spending so much time with the Latin pop star, they “don’t want to talk” to their own mom as much, the insider dished.
Violet, Seraphina and Samuel think Lopez is "cool and exciting," as she is more fun than their “strict and serious” mom, the source continued.
Though Lopez is careful not to "step on any toes," the insider pointed out, "she’s not going to change who she is, either. Obviously, she doesn’t discipline them as much, because she doesn’t want to overstep her bounds and Ben has always been the more lenient parent," compared to Garner.
As a result of Lopez — who shares 15-year-old twins Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony — and Affleck's parenting style, the Argo actor's children have been spending more time at their dad's home. In fact, Seraphina even spent Mother's Day with Affleck and Lopez, "which was particularly hard for" Garner.
The dynamic is also taking a toll on Affleck, given that “he loves that his kids are embracing J. Lo, but he doesn’t want to alienate his ex or make her feel unwanted in any way."
The situation is also tricky because, of course, Garner — whom Affleck dubs a "world-class mom" — "doesn’t want [her kids] to shun" Lopez either, the source explained.
Though their blended brood now appears to be a point of contention, it was once the thing that brought the famous women together.
“Now that Jen and Jen have been coparenting, they’ve been getting to know each other better and have formed a very new friendship,” an insider noted last year after Lopez and Affleck wed.
At the time, the source added that Garner “can’t believe how sweet” Lopez is to her kids, saying of the mothers: “They really enjoy each other."
