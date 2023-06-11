Jennifer Garner Calls Parenting 'a Gift' Despite Rocky Relationship With Ex Ben Affleck and New Wife Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Garner raved about parenting her and Ben Affleck's kids!
On a recent episode of Variety’s Actors on Actors series, the 13 Going on 30 alum sat down with Sheryl Lee Ralph as they discussed taking care of their children after divorce.
"We have so many things in common. With all the celebrity and all of that, I feel like I have a very normal life, and I think you have that similar sort of vibe. And we love our kids," the 66-year-old said to Garner, 51.
In response the actress quipped, "And all the mess of parenting. It's a gift."
"And both of us having gone through divorce. You did something that I did as well — maintain a healthy relationship with my ex for the health and well-being of my children," Ralph added. "With the spotlight on us all the time, sometimes that can be difficult, but when I look at my kids, when I see you and your kids, I was like, 'Girl, we did that.'"
"Mm-hmm. Mm-hmm," Garner replied with a fist bump. "We're doing it! We do have so many similarities."
Garner's positive comments in relation to co-parenting with Affleck and his new wife Jennifer Lopez came after reports that the trio have struggled to get along. Although as OK! previously reported, the two Jenns have recently made amends for benefit of their kids.
"They don't want to see the children suffer from a public spat between them. Seraphina and Emme are inseparable, and neither woman would come between their bond," an insider shared about Lopez's daughter and Garner's middle child.
Following the 2023 Grammy awards, where Lopez was caught publicly scolding Affleck, the Juno star shared that she "felt it was humiliating to Ben and her kids [as they] were the ones suffering. No child wants their dad to look foolish." This incident caused a rift in the two ladies' relationship.
In addition, the brunette beauty had to get used to the singer and her former hubby always being in the spotlight with her children.
"When she'd see her kids photographed out in public with J. Lo, their dad and stepsiblings, Jen thought it felt calculated," the source shared.
"However, Jen and J. Lo have since been able to resolve their differences, for the most part. Seraphina and Emme are super close, so that's been a huge factor. They realized they had no choice but to bury the hatchet," the insider explained.