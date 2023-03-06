Jennifer Garner Is All Smiles As She Treats Son Samuel To Front Row Seats At The Lakers Game
Jennifer Garner may be in the running for mother of the year!
On Sunday, March 5, the 13 Going On 30 star brought her 10-year-old son, Samuel, to watch the Lakers face off against the Golden State warriors in an adorable mother-son night out.
Garner, who rocked a light blue sweater, black skinny jeans and black boots, was grinning ear-to-ear as she and her youngest child sat front-row at Crypto.com Arena for the match.
The sweet event comes as her ex-husband Ben Affleck, whom she also shares daughters Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, with, was spotted with his new wife, Jennifer Lopez, looking at a home in the Pacific Palisades only 15 minutes away from Garner in Brentwood.
The Juno actress' coparenting relationship with the Boston native seems to be better than ever, especially with how supportive he's been of her romance with boyfriend John Miller.
"He's very pleased Jen has found a guy to make her happy, someone who clearly treats her well and who's respectful to their kids," an insider explained of Affleck loving Garner's man, whom she's been linked to since 2018. "John has run the gauntlet to show that he's husband and stepdad material, which meant he had to prove himself not just to Jennifer but to Ben as well. Luckily, he's passed all those tests with flying colors."
- Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Spotted House Hunting For New Marital Home 15 Minutes Away From Jennifer Garner & Kids
- Jennifer Garner Quips She's Excited To Try New Things Despite Her 'Old' Age: 'What Should We Learn Next?'
- Jennifer Garner Rocks Little Black Dress At 'Party Down' Premiere As She Admits It Was 'Terrifying' To Play A Character On Magic Mushrooms: Photos
"Jennifer keeps out of his relationship with [Lopez] and he doesn't pry into the situation with John," an insider spilled of the friendly exes. "That's not something either of them would interfere in."
Despite getting the approval of their loved ones, the couple isn't in a rush to make things official any time soon. "There’s no desire on her part to slow things down, spend less time together or anything like that," a source spilled before adding Garner "decided after a lot of thought that she’s just not in a hurry to rush down the aisle just yet."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Daily Mail obtained the photos of Jennifer and Samuel at the Lakers game.