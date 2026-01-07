Jennifer Garner Makes Candid Confession About Ben Affleck Divorce as She Admits 'Breaking Up' Their Family Was 'Hard'
Jan. 7 2026, Published 6:10 p.m. ET
Jennifer Garner gave rare insight into her divorce from Ben Affleck.
In a new interview published by an outlet, the actress, 53, detailed how “hard” it was splitting from her longtime love.
Although the duo separated over 10 years ago in 2015, Garner still remembered struggling with the breakup.
“You have to be smart about what you can and can’t handle, and I could not handle what was out there. But what was out there, was not what was hard,” she explained. “The fact of it is what was hard. The actual breaking up of a family is what was hard. Losing a true partnership and friendship is what was hard.”
To cope with heartbreak, the star surrounded herself with loved ones who lifted her up.
“I make a big, concerted effort to see my people as much as I can, because that’s what matters,” she said. “That’s where your resilience is: it’s in your relationships and in the people who carry you through.”
Garner and Affleck are amicable and have a positive co-parenting relationship for the sake of their children, Violet Anne, Seraphina Rose and Samuel.
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Are on Good Terms
In December 2025, the exes attended their children’s school play together at a Los Angeles playhouse. Affleck’s other previous wife, Jennifer Lopez, was also present alongside her manager Benny Medina and mother Guadalupe.
Last summer, the Yes Day star joined her ex-husband, as well as Seraphina and Samuel, for a Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays game at Fenway Park in Boston, Mass. The group was all smiles and dressed casually for their family outing.
- Jennifer Garner & Ben Affleck’s Relationship 'Is In A Really Great Place': Actress 'Doesn’t Have A Shred Of Regret’
- Jennifer Garner 'Encouraged' Ex Ben Affleck to 'Work' on His Marriage to Jennifer Lopez During 'Rocky' Period
- Jennifer Lopez 'Felt Threatened' by Jennifer Garner 'for Almost All of Her Marriage' to Ben Affleck, Source Claims: 'Drove Her Crazy'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Ben, 53, praised Jennifer in a March 2025 interview by applauding her role as a strong co-parent.
"I'm really lucky that I have a really good co-parent and partner in Jennifer Garner, the kids' mom, who's wonderful and great and we work together well," he told GQ.
The actor also recalled explaining false headlines about his relationship to his children.
"They would see something on a supermarket stand, we would say, 'Well, you know, this isn’t always true, because if it were, you would have 15 brothers or sisters or whatever the number of stories is where they said that your mom was pregnant,'" he remembered.
Who Are Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Currently Dating?
Ben is reportedly single after finalizing his divorce from J.Lo early last year. Meanwhile, the Catch & Release star has been in an on-and-off relationship with tech CEO John Miller since 2018.
“Jen is still dating John and Ben is very supportive of that," an insider revealed last year. "They’re far from perfect, but Jen and Ben are a great example of how co-parenting should work."
Another source addressed their rumored tension, claiming, “Everything is fine with John and Jen. Those close to them haven’t heard of any issues."