or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Jennifer Garner
OK LogoNEWS

Jennifer Garner Makes Candid Confession About Ben Affleck Divorce as She Admits 'Breaking Up' Their Family Was 'Hard'

Photo of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Garner reflected on her 'hard' divorce from Ben Affleck that 'broke up' her family.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 7 2026, Published 6:10 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Jennifer Garner gave rare insight into her divorce from Ben Affleck.

In a new interview published by an outlet, the actress, 53, detailed how “hard” it was splitting from her longtime love.

Although the duo separated over 10 years ago in 2015, Garner still remembered struggling with the breakup.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner split in 2015.
Source: MEGA

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner split in 2015.

“You have to be smart about what you can and can’t handle, and I could not handle what was out there. But what was out there, was not what was hard,” she explained. “The fact of it is what was hard. The actual breaking up of a family is what was hard. Losing a true partnership and friendship is what was hard.”

To cope with heartbreak, the star surrounded herself with loved ones who lifted her up.

“I make a big, concerted effort to see my people as much as I can, because that’s what matters,” she said. “That’s where your resilience is: it’s in your relationships and in the people who carry you through.”

Garner and Affleck are amicable and have a positive co-parenting relationship for the sake of their children, Violet Anne, Seraphina Rose and Samuel.

Article continues below advertisement

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Are on Good Terms

Image of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner were married for nearly 10 years.
Source: MEGA

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner were married for nearly 10 years.

In December 2025, the exes attended their children’s school play together at a Los Angeles playhouse. Affleck’s other previous wife, Jennifer Lopez, was also present alongside her manager Benny Medina and mother Guadalupe.

Last summer, the Yes Day star joined her ex-husband, as well as Seraphina and Samuel, for a Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays game at Fenway Park in Boston, Mass. The group was all smiles and dressed casually for their family outing.

MORE ON:
Jennifer Garner

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner share three kids.
Source: MEGA

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner share three kids.

Ben, 53, praised Jennifer in a March 2025 interview by applauding her role as a strong co-parent.

"I'm really lucky that I have a really good co-parent and partner in Jennifer Garner, the kids' mom, who's wonderful and great and we work together well," he told GQ.

The actor also recalled explaining false headlines about his relationship to his children.

"They would see something on a supermarket stand, we would say, 'Well, you know, this isn’t always true, because if it were, you would have 15 brothers or sisters or whatever the number of stories is where they said that your mom was pregnant,'" he remembered.

Who Are Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Currently Dating?

Image of Jennifer Garner is currently dating John Miller.
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Garner is currently dating John Miller.

Ben is reportedly single after finalizing his divorce from J.Lo early last year. Meanwhile, the Catch & Release star has been in an on-and-off relationship with tech CEO John Miller since 2018.

“Jen is still dating John and Ben is very supportive of that," an insider revealed last year. "They’re far from perfect, but Jen and Ben are a great example of how co-parenting should work."

Another source addressed their rumored tension, claiming, “Everything is fine with John and Jen. Those close to them haven’t heard of any issues."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.