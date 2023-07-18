OK Magazine
Jennifer Garner, 51, Shows Off Her Fit Physique During Sweaty Run in Los Angeles

jengarner pp
Source: mega
By:

Jul. 18 2023

Jennifer Garner is working on her fitness!

The Alias star, 51, was spotted showing off her toned physique in black shorts while out for a run on Monday, July 17, in Los Angeles.

jengarner
Source: mega

The busy mother-of-three — who shares children Violet, 17, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 11, with former husband Ben Affleck — stayed hidden behind her dark glasses with her AirPods in as she sped down the street clutching her phone.

The fitness session comes as her ex-spouse brought their son out to lunch with his new wife, Jennifer Lopez, and her twins, Max and Emme, 15, as they celebrated their first wedding anniversary.

jengarner
Source: mega

As OK! previously reported, although Garner and the "Get Right" singer had a bit of a bump in the road in their coparenting dynamic this year, the two women have decided to put their differences aside for their kiddos.

"Jen and J.Lo have since been able to resolve their differences, for the most part," the insider explained after Lopez took offense to a comment the Texas native made about keeping her family "out of the media."

jennifer garner ben affleck spotted together errands la photos
Source: Mega
Jennifer Garner

"Seraphina and Emme are super close, so that's been a huge factor," the source noted. "They realized they had no choice but to bury the hatchet. They don't want to see the children suffer from a public spat between them. Seraphina and Emme are inseparable, and neither woman would come between their bond."

The person happiest about Garner and Lopez putting aside their differences — Affleck! "It's Ben's worst nightmare. It's just a matter of time before those two women butt heads," an insider said of the previous tension between the women in his life.

Source: OK!
During Garner's press tour for her new series, The Last Thing He Told Me, the actress made it clear she was not into seeing Affleck and their kids splashed all over the internet — a frequent occurrence for the Selena star.

"I really work hard not to see either of us in the press," the Juno alum said during an interview. "It doesn't make me feel good, even if it's something nice about one of us."

Daily Mail obtained the photos of Garner out for a run.

