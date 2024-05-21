Jennifer Garner Sobs Over Daughter Violet's High School Graduation: Photos

The Family Switch star recently opened up about being a parent to teenagers. "I'm just watching them in this new phase of life where they're figuring out who they're going to be and what they're going to study. And I'm so interested in them. All the time, I'm interested in everything about them," Garner said in a recent interview.

Although the brunette beauty has been happy to watch her brood take the next steps, she admitted it's been "hard" for her to sit back and watch them make their own decisions. "I mean, my parents did too, and I'm so amazed by that. I have a really hard time not saying, 'This is what I see you as,' and 'I think you should,'" she said. "I really have to sit on my hands."