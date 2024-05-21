OK Magazine
Jennifer Garner Sobs Over Daughter Violet's High School Graduation: Photos

jengarnersobsvioletgraduationpp
Source: Mega
By:

May 21 2024, Published 1:26 p.m. ET

Jennifer Garner was overcome with emotion at her daughter's big milestone.

The 13 Going on 30 alum, 52, took to Instagram on Monday, May 20, to share photos of herself sobbing as her eldest child, Violet Affleck, graduated high school.

jennifergarnerdaughterviolet
Source: @jennifer.garner/INSTAGRAM

Jennifer Garner was overcome with emotion at Violet Affleck's big milestone.

"Tell me you have a graduate without telling me you have a graduate. 🎓 (bless our hearts 🥺♥️🤣)," Garner captioned the slew of emotional snaps of herself crying about her 18-year-old.

"How are we going to make it?" the proud mom — who also shares children Fin Affleck, 15, and Samuel Affleck, 11, with ex Ben Affleck — expressed in a video. "What are we going to do?

jennifergarnerdaughterviolet
Source: @jennifer.garner/INSTAGRAM

Jennifer Garner sobbed over Violet Affleck's high school graduation.

The Alias actress has been doing her best to accept her kiddo growing up, something her A-list friends resonated with. "Oh honey ... I know. 😢 ❤️ You have done a great job, mama! I will be here for support and lots of hugs," Reese Witherspoon wrote in the comments section.

"Omg JEN I just stopped crying a week after [son] Sky's 13th so same girl same LOVE you madly and stay strong 💪," Rachel Zoe chimed in.

"I will be exactly this 😂😭," Jenna Dewan emphasized with Garner.

jengarnersobsvioletaffleck
Source: @jennifer.garner/INSTAGRAM

Jennifer Garner's famous friends consoled her in the comments section.

Jennifer Garner
The Family Switch star recently opened up about being a parent to teenagers. "I'm just watching them in this new phase of life where they're figuring out who they're going to be and what they're going to study. And I'm so interested in them. All the time, I'm interested in everything about them," Garner said in a recent interview.

Although the brunette beauty has been happy to watch her brood take the next steps, she admitted it's been "hard" for her to sit back and watch them make their own decisions. "I mean, my parents did too, and I'm so amazed by that. I have a really hard time not saying, 'This is what I see you as,' and 'I think you should,'" she said. "I really have to sit on my hands."

jengarnersobsvioletgraduationpp
Source: Mega

Jennifer Garner admitted it's 'hard' to watch her kids grow up.

Source: OK!

The change in Garner's life has been especially tough after her father's recent passing. However, her former husband, 51 — whom she split from in 2015 — has been there for moral support.

"He has been checking in on her and making sure she knows he is there for her since her dad's passing," the source added. "It was the kids' grandfather and Ben and him always got along. He considered him family and always will."

