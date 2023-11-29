Jennifer Garner Admits Daughter Violet Is 'Stressed' as She Tours Colleges

"Yes, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah. She's in the middle of all of that," Garner proudly said. "It is exciting."

"I can see the stress — even though the excitement and stress go hand in hand. But she's handling it like a champ and she's totally in charge. I'm not having to say, 'Are you doing this, are you doing this?' She's a self-starter. And I'm just proud of her no matter what," she explained.

When the Riverdale star questioned the 13 Going on 30 actress if she would consider herself both a "sports mom and a debate mom," Garner gave quite a candid response.