Jennifer Garner Admits Daughter Violet Is 'Stressed' as She Tours Colleges
Jennifer Garner is about to send her eldest child off to college!
During the Juno star's Tuesday, November 29, appearance on Live with Kelly & Mark, Garner, 51, opened up about going through the college application process for the first time with daughter Violet Affleck, 17.
"We hear you're about to have an adult in your household?" Mark Consuelos asked the mother-of-three — who also shares daughter Seraphina, 14, and son Samuel, 11, with ex-husband Ben Affleck, 51.
"I am. I'm about to have an adult," Garner confirmed about her firstborn. "Three days. I'm three days from my eldest turning 18. Can you guys believe that?"
"Oh wow. And you're on college tours and all that?" Kelly Ripa asked the Texas native.
"Yes, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah. She's in the middle of all of that," Garner proudly said. "It is exciting."
"I can see the stress — even though the excitement and stress go hand in hand. But she's handling it like a champ and she's totally in charge. I'm not having to say, 'Are you doing this, are you doing this?' She's a self-starter. And I'm just proud of her no matter what," she explained.
When the Riverdale star questioned the 13 Going on 30 actress if she would consider herself both a "sports mom and a debate mom," Garner gave quite a candid response.
- Jennifer Garner and Kids Smile During L.A. Outing as Rumors Swirl About Her Contentious Relationship With Jennifer Lopez
- Jennifer Garner Knows Her 3 Children Think She's Extra: 'It's A Fact'
- All Grown Up! Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck's Son Samuel, 11, Looks Almost as Tall as Mom During Family Outing
"Yeah, I'm a basketball mom but also a debate mom, which basically means batting down the hatches and saying, 'Please don't debate me right now. Like, just, please, please, please talk to someone else if you want to have a tussle,'" Garner revealed.
"Don't you think debate is an underrated art form?" the Hope & Faith actress asked the Alias alum.
"It is incredible for building confidence, for building, just the ability to articulate an argument. I grew up in the South — I didn't know how to have an argument until I was 40!" she joked.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Those particular skills may be coming in handy as of late. As OK! previously reported, Garner and her ex-husband's new wife, Jennifer Lopez, recently got into a "heated" fight over Affleck's close friendship with the Yes Day star.
"She believes Ben lied to her about his friendship with Jen — their bond is stronger today than when they were married — and she let Jen know she doesn't appreciate how much of her husband's time Jen has been taking up. They're currently in a big fight over Ben," a source claimed. "Rumor has it that J. Lo and Jen exchanged texts about Jen's closeness to Ben, and things got heated."