Jennifer Garner Reveals the 'Hard' Part of Raising Her and Ben Affleck's 3 Kids: 'I'm Watching Them in This New Phase of Life'
Jennifer Garner revealed her biggest parenting struggling as her three kids — Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel 12 — whom she shares with Ben Affleck get older.
"They're really solid right now," the actress, 51, said in a new interview.
"I'm just watching them in this new phase of life where they're figuring out who they're going to be and what they're going to study. And I'm so interested in them. All the time, I'm interested in everything about them."
The brunette beauty, who split from Affleck in June 2015, said it's been "so hard" for her to let her kids make their own decisions now that they're maturing.
"I mean, my parents did too, and I'm so amazed by that. I have a really hard time not saying, 'This is what I see you as,' and 'I think you should,' " she said. "I really have to sit on my hands."
According to a source, Garner and Affleck, 51, who is now married to Jennifer Lopez, have come a long way since their split.
“Ben is super down-to-earth, and so is John,” an insider told Us Weekly, referring to John Miller, who is Garner's boyfriend. “They have a mutual respect for each other and are always very friendly with one another.”
These days, the former flames are frequently spotted together.
"Ben put Jen through h--- when they were together, but they’ve worked past all of that," another insider explained. "There’s been a lot of healing, and they may be closer now — as friends — than they were when they were a couple."
"They communicate rather frequently when it comes to their kids, scheduling plans, etc. They know the ones who benefit the most are the children and that’s all they care about,” the source continued. “They have a mutual respect for each other as parents and know how well all their kids get along. They want to foster and nurture those relationships and will do whatever it takes to show their support.”
"Anything that’s happened in the past is water under the bridge,” they continued. “It’s genuinely a copacetic situation all around.”
