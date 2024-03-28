Jennifer Garner Reveals the 'Hard' Part of Raising Her and Ben Affleck's 3 Kids: 'I'm Watching Them in This New Phase of Life'

Jennifer Garner revealed her biggest parenting struggling as her three kids — Violet , 18, Seraphina , 15, and Samuel 12 — whom she shares with Ben Affleck get older.

"I'm just watching them in this new phase of life where they're figuring out who they're going to be and what they're going to study. And I'm so interested in them. All the time, I'm interested in everything about them."

The brunette beauty, who split from Affleck in June 2015, said it's been "so hard" for her to let her kids make their own decisions now that they're maturing.

"I mean, my parents did too, and I'm so amazed by that. I have a really hard time not saying, 'This is what I see you as,' and 'I think you should,' " she said. "I really have to sit on my hands."