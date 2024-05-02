Ben Affleck Has Been 'Actively Involved' and 'Supportive' of Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner After Her Father's Death
Ben Affleck has been there for Jennifer Garner as she grieves her father's death.
William Garner, 85, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on Saturday, March 30. While Jennifer herself said there was "no tragedy" in his death, as he lived a "healthy, wonderful life," she is still mourning the loss.
According to a source, Ben has been "actively involved" and "supportive across the board" to his ex-wife. The former spouses were married from 2005 until 2018 and share three children — Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12.
"He has been checking in on her and making sure she knows he is there for her since her dad's passing," the source added. "It was the kids' grandfather and Ben and him always got along. He considered him family and always will."
As OK! previously reported, the 13 Going on 30 actress took to Instagram on April 1 to pen a heartfelt tribute to her father's long and love-filled life.
"We were with him, singing Amazing Grace as he left us (did we carry him across or scare him away— valid question,)" Jennifer teased in a tender post. " I know grief is unavoidable, waiting around unexpected corners. Today is for gratitude."
"We are grateful for Dad’s gentle demeanor and quiet strength," she continued. "For how he teased with a mischievous smile, and for the way he invented the role of all in, ever patient girl dad."
"There is so much to say about my dad — my sisters and I will never be done talking about how wonderful he was, so bear with us," she noted. "But for today I share these memories with my appreciation for the kind and brilliant man, father, and grandfather he was, as well as the loving legacy he left behind."
This comes after OK! reported, Ben and Jen have come a long way with their post-divorce relationship.
"Ben put Jen through h--- when they were together, but they’ve worked past all of that," an insider explained. "There’s been a lot of healing, and they may be closer now — as friends — than they were when they were a couple."
"They communicate rather frequently when it comes to their kids, scheduling plans, etc. They know the ones who benefit the most are the children and that’s all they care about," the insider shared. "They have a mutual respect for each other as parents and know how well all their kids get along. They want to foster and nurture those relationships and will do whatever it takes to show their support."
"Anything that’s happened in the past is water under the bridge," they continued. "It’s genuinely a copacetic situation all around."
