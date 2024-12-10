6 Things Jennifer Garner Has Said About Her Past Marriage to Scott Foley
What Jennifer Garner Said After Their Split
About three years after their 2000 wedding, Jennifer Garner and Scott Foley announced their split. They filed for divorce in 2004, with the Juno actress citing irreconcilable differences.
Divorce papers later revealed they separated on March 23, 2003, the same day she attended the Oscars without Foley.
In an interview with InStyle, Garner reflected on their separation and claimed they were "victims of Hollywood."
"Everything is speeded up here — it is a fast-lane life, and if something is not working, it is considered best to end it without much thought. If we lived where I was brought up [West Virginia], we would probably still be together," the Elektra star said at the time.
Jennifer Garner Shared Why Their Marriage Failed
Garner also spoke with W in 2003, sharing what she believed likely contributed to her and Foley's divorce.
"Honestly, I just don't have enough perspective on it yet," she admitted. "I think there are a million reasons why things don't work."
Garner continued, "I think people understood that we were just two normal people who really loved each other. You know, we got quietly married in our backyard after being together for a couple of years; we never gave our wedding pictures out to be published."
Jennifer Garner Regretted Getting Married So Young
In a 2012 interview with The Sun, Garner — who was married to Ben Affleck at the time — opened up about her decision to tie the knot before entering her prime.
"Everyone reaches maturity at different times. I wish I'd known to wait for marriage until I was 30 or over; I did marry in my 20s and I found divorce a crushing experience," she said. "I thought the divorce statistics would never apply to me – I was beyond heartbroken when they did."
Their Marriage 'Imploded'
The 13 Going on 30 actress told Allure her marriage to Foley "imploded" but called him a "great guy."
"We were full-on grown-ups, but looking back I'm aware we did not know what hit us," she said in the 2013 interview.
Jennifer Garner Experienced Heartbreak Twice
When her marriage to the Justice League actor also came to an end, Garner admitted it caused further heartbreak.
"It's one of the pains in my life that something I believe in so strongly I've completely failed at twice," she told Vanity Fair in 2016.
She Thought She Could Change Her Partner in a Marriage
Jennifer shared the marriage advice her mom, Pat Garner, gave to her in the past.
"Never expect a man — don't marry a man thinking you can change him," she said in a November episode of the "Lipstick on the Rim" podcast.
Although she did not mention Ben and Scott's names, she quipped she needs "to work on that one."