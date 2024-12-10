6 Things Jennifer Garner Has Said About Her Past Marriage to Scott Foley

About three years after their 2000 wedding, Jennifer Garner and Scott Foley announced their split. They filed for divorce in 2004, with the Juno actress citing irreconcilable differences.

Divorce papers later revealed they separated on March 23, 2003, the same day she attended the Oscars without Foley.

In an interview with InStyle, Garner reflected on their separation and claimed they were "victims of Hollywood."

"Everything is speeded up here — it is a fast-lane life, and if something is not working, it is considered best to end it without much thought. If we lived where I was brought up [West Virginia], we would probably still be together," the Elektra star said at the time.