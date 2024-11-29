Jennifer Garner Hints She Married Exes Ben Affleck and Scott Foley 'Thinking' She Could 'Change' Them

"Never expect a man — don’t marry a man thinking you can change him," the Alias alum, 52, spilled, then joking she needs "to work on that one."

The brunette beauty didn't reveal if she was referring to ex-husband Scott Foley — whom she was married to from 2000 to 2004 — or Ben Affleck, whom she welcomed three children with during their marriage that spanned from 2005 to 2018.