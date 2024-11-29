or
Jennifer Garner Hints She Married Exes Ben Affleck and Scott Foley 'Thinking' She Could 'Change' Them

Composite photo of Jennifer Garner, Scott Foley and Ben Affleck.
Source: mega

Jennifer Garner shared some wise words of wisdom from her mother.

By:

Nov. 29 2024, Published 2:22 p.m. ET

Did Jennifer Garner ignore her mom's marriage advice?

While on the "Lipstick on the Rim" podcast, the actress quoted her mom, Pat Garner, when she was asked to list some of her favorite mantras or sayings.

Source: @jennifer.garner/instagram

Jennifer Garner revealed her mother told her to 'never marry a man thinking you can change him.'

"Never expect a man — don’t marry a man thinking you can change him," the Alias alum, 52, spilled, then joking she needs "to work on that one."

The brunette beauty didn't reveal if she was referring to ex-husband Scott Foley — whom she was married to from 2000 to 2004 — or Ben Affleck, whom she welcomed three children with during their marriage that spanned from 2005 to 2018.

Source: LIPSTICK ON THE RIM PODCAST

The actress noted she still had some 'work' to do when it comes to listening to dating advice.

Jennifer shared a few more of her mom's sayings, such as "weeping may last through the night, but joy comes in the morning" and "happiness is your own responsibility."

The mom-of-three said all of Pat's quotes "come from Mrs. Ingalls from Little House on the Prairie or Anne of Green Gables."

Garner was recently seen alongside the father of her children, also 52, as they both volunteered at The Midnight Mission, a homeless services program in Los Angeles, on Thanksgiving.

However, the two are not getting back together, as Ben is still in the midst of his messy divorce from Jennifer Lopez and the Yes Day actress has been dating businessman John Miller on and off since 2018.

Source: mega

The actress was previously married to Ben Affleck and Scott Foley.

The 13 Going on 30 actress sparked engagement rumors last month by wearing a gold band on her ring finger — however, they've never addressed the allegations in the past on other occasions she was seen with a ring.

Though the couple has been together for several years now, they have yet to walk a red carpet together and prefer to spend their time away from the limelight.

Source: mega

The mom-of-three is currently dating businessman John Miller.

"They almost never go anywhere, and when they do go on a date it’s usually to the most low-key places. There’s no glitz or glam or excitement," the insider spilled to a news outlet. "They really are perfect for each other because they both seem happiest just staying home for their date nights and maybe taking a walk around the neighborhood after dinner."

"They’re like an old married couple, except after their Netflix dates, Jennifer usually sends John home by 10 P.M. so she can get a proper rest. She likes to get her beauty sleep and be there for the kids in the morning," the insider continued. "Plus, she’s too respectful of her kids to have him do sleepovers when they’re home, which is most of the time."

