Jennifer Garner Makes Savage Joke About Ben Affleck Divorce in 'Deadpool & Wolverine' Appearance
Did Elektra just diss Daredevil?
In the new Deadpool & Wolverine movie, which was released on Friday, July 26, Jennifer Garner seemingly made a joke about her divorce from Ben Affleck during her surprise cameo.
In the film, Garner's character Elektra arrived to take Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool and Hugh Jackman's Wolverine to hide from Emma Corrin’s Cassandra.
Elektra noted how the heroes must avoid coming into contact with Cassandra because someone “always dies" in her presence, then mentioning the passing of Quicksilver, Hawkeye and Affleck's Daredevil.
Deadpool offered Elektra his condolences for the death of Daredevil, who was her former lover.
“It’s fine,” Elektra shrugged.
The joke seemed to reference Garner’s real life split from Affleck, as the couple separated in 2015 and later finalized their divorce in 2018.
The pair originally fell in love while working together on Daredevil in 2003 and tied the knot in 2005.
Though the duo’s marriage fell apart, the two celebs are close friends and co-parent kids Violet, 18, Fin, 15 and Samuel, 12.
As OK! previously reported, Affleck, 51, appears to be facing another divorce, as rumors swirl he and Jennifer Lopez are calling it quits.
- Jennifer Garner Is an 'Unexpected Ally' for Jennifer Lopez Amid Marital Issues With Ben Affleck: 'She's Been Really Friendly'
- Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner's Eldest Daughter Violet Reveals Why She Wears a Mask as She Gives Passionate Speech: Watch
- Jennifer Garner 'Has No Choice' But to 'Pick Up the Pieces' of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's 'Broken Relationship': Source
Despite Garner, 52, and Lopez’s rocky relationship over the years, in this troubling time, the 13 Going on 30 actress has been a lifeline for the “On the Floor” singer.
Garner has “been really friendly” with the 55-year-old, who has been living on the east coast this summer while her hubby is staying in L.A.
“She’s been helpful to J.Lo, and they’ve been relating to each other. Jennifer has been a surprising person for J.Lo to talk to,” the insider noted, adding how Garner has been an “unexpected ally” for Lopez.
While Garner has been there for Lopez, reports also revealed that she has been visiting with Affleck "a few times a week" since the actor and pop star allegedly separated.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"The last thing in the world Jen wants to do is pick up the pieces of Ben and J. Lo’s broken relationship, but she has no choice," the source spilled of the mother-of-three. "That’s why she’s spending so much time with Ben ... he’s close to his breaking point."
"People close to Ben have been concerned about him for some time. He’s in a bad place and has been isolating," they added. "Jen’s opening up to friends like never before about it, explaining why she’s been so involved lately and is often seen visiting Ben. She wants to finally share her side of the story."