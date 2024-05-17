Jennifer Garner Films Herself Showering and Dancing in Her Bathroom Amid Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Rough Patch: Watch
While Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are reportedly in the midst of marriage woes, the actor's ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, has been busy filming fun TikToks at home.
In one recent upload, the mother-of-three embraced the trend in which kids ask their parents to show how they used to bust a move when they were teenagers.
"This is how this mom danced in the '80s," Garner, 52, captioned her video, which showed her grooving in her gorgeous bathroom. The Alias alum was back in her bathroom for a Friday, May 17, video, in which she shared her hair-washing routine with fans.
"Hi, welcome to my shower," Garner said as she filmed herself lathering up with Virtue products, which she declared have "given me healthier hair at 52 than I had at 35."
The star wore a red one-shoulder one-piece swimsuit as she washed her tresses, concluding, "Thanks for being in my shower! See you later."
The brunette beauty followed up by revealing the other haircare products she used and documented her morning makeup and hair routine.
As OK! reported, Garner and Affleck, 51, are currently on good terms as they co-parent their three children.
"Ben put Jen through h--- when they were together, but they’ve worked past all of that," an insider explained to a news outlet. "There’s been a lot of healing, and they may be closer now — as friends — than they were when they were a couple."
On the other hand, the Oscar winner and Lopez, 54, are "having issues in their marriage," a source spilled this week after it was noted that the pair hadn't been photographed together in over 47 days.
"They started having issues a few months ago as Jen had started ramping up work commitments and prepping for her tour," the insider explained. "Jen is very focused on work. They are on two completely different pages most of the time."
It was also revealed that the Argo star has been living in a California home other than the one they purchased together.
To add fuel to the fire, the "Papi" crooner "liked" an Instagram post about identifying red flags in romantic relationships.
"You can’t build a relationship with someone who is disconnected from themselves. We can’t expect someone to see us when we can’t even see themselves," life coach Lenna Marsak captioned the upload. "Getting in a relationship is the easy part. Nurturing & fostering it is a different story. After all, love is not a feeling, it’s action ❤️."
Garner and Affleck married in 2005 and announced in 2015 that they planned to divorce. The split was finalized in 2018.