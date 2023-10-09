Jennifer Garner Stopped Having Mom Guilt After Listening to Her Own Mother's Advice

"So, if you come from a place of expansiveness instead of feeling just like, ‘I can’t be a mom because I’m also working, and I’m supposed to be guilty all the time...’ You better just lean into wherever you are any day, like right now, just be here when your kids show up, be there and we’ll have a great time," the Alias alum, 51, explained.

Luckily, Garner — who co-parents Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11, with ex-husband Ben Affleck — is able to include her kids when it comes to her career, as they do taste tests with her when her company Once Upon a Farm is trying out new products.