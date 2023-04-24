OK Magazine
Ben Affleck Shoots Hoops With Son Samuel In L.A. As Rumors Swirl Of A Growing Feud Between Jennifer Lopez & Jennifer Garner

ben affleck sam
Source: mega
By:

Apr. 24 2023, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

Ben Affleck caught some serious Air while hitting the basketball court with his son over the weekend.

The Hollywood hunk looked happy as can be while playing a round of one-on-one with Samuel, 11, at a park in Los Angeles Calif., despite some drama possibly going down in his personal life.

my project
Source: Mega

Affleck — who seemed to be working up a sweat — rocked a a black T-shirt, matching jeans, and red, white and black sneakers for the intense game with his little boy.

The Good Will Hunting star may be blowing off some steam after insiders revealed his current wife, Jennifer Lopez, and his former spouse, Jennifer Garner, are at odds due to Garner making some comments on her recent press tour about seeing her family in the media.

ben affleck kids
Source: mega

"I really work hard not to see either of us in the press," the mother-of-three explained in a recent interview. "It doesn't make me feel good, even if it's something nice about one of us."

"I don't need to see anyone in my family made into a meme. Although, I'm sure he's quite meme-worthy, yes!" she jokingly clarified.

MORE ON:
Ben Affleck
jennifer lopez ben affleck secretly get married
Source: mega

Some believe her words were directed at the couple, who tied the knot last year.

"It's Jennifer's way of saying Ben looks miserable and all his appearances in public are lame. How could J.Lo not take it personally?" a source spilled, adding that the Texas native's public comments were "a real F-you as far as J Lo sees it."

"Part of her wants to fire back and tell Jennifer off, but she's smart enough not to make too much of a scene publicly. So it'll be up to Ben to play referee," the insider noted. "It's Ben's worst nightmare. It's just a matter of time before those two women butt heads."

Source: OK!

Hollywood Life obtained the photos of Affleck and his son playing basketball.

