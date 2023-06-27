OK Magazine
Jennifer Garner Uses Look-Alike Daughter Violet to Shield Herself From Paparazzi

Source: mega
Jun. 27 2023, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

Jennifer Garner tried her best to keep a low-profile while running errands with Violet Affleck.

The mother-daughter duo was hounded by the paparazzi while stepping out in Los Angeles on Monday, June 26. However, the mom-of-three got creative in order to evade the photogs, using her 17-year-old mini-me to try and hide from the flashing cameras.

jennifer garner magical white house dinner daughter violet
Source: mega

The 13 Going on 30 actress, who rocked a laid back ensemble of black bike shorts and a matching sweatshirt, pulled her oldest child — who wore a white and red polkadot maxi dress — in front of her to shield herself from photogs as they made their way to their car. The two shared a big laugh as they continued their funny hiding technique.

The hilarious outing comes as Garner recently admitted she was a "nightmare" mom after she first gave birth to Violet, whom she shares with ex-husband Ben Affleck.

jennifer garner
Source: mega

"Being a mother was one thing I knew I was going to be. I really could have been a mother in any way," the Texas native — who also has Seraphina, 14, as well as son Samuel, 11, with the Argo actor — said in a recent interview. "I could have adopted, I could have fostered, but there was no doubt I was going to be a mom."

"I was such a first-time mom. [My eldest daughter] didn’t have a shot," she jokingly confessed. "She couldn’t have a free thought — I was all over her. I was a nightmare for everyone around me."

jennifer garner
Source: mega

Jennifer also admitted that despite her kiddos having two A-list Hollywood parents, their brood definitely picks favorites when it comes to their movies. "They don’t mind watching their dad, but they kind of want me to be their mom," the 51-year-old spilled about their children liking Ben's work better.

"They don’t want to see me upset and women cry more in what we do. And they don’t really want to see me in a romantic thing," she added.

Source: OK!

Page Six obtained the photos of Jennifer using Violet as a shield from the paparazzi.

