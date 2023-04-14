Jennifer Garner Admits Her Kids Are Not A Fan Of Her Movies But 'Don't Mind' Watching Ben Affleck's: 'It's A Little Weird'
Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck's kids may not have a favorite parent — but they seem to have picked their favorite actor!
The Last Thing He Told Me star revealed their children Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and 10-year-old Samuel, have not been big fans of her movies in the past, however, they have watched many of their famous dad's flicks.
"My kids don't love to watch me in things. They do to be supportive, but I think it's a little weird to watch your mom kiss someone or cry," Garner admitted in a recent interview. "It's different."
"They don't mind watching their dad. They don't want to see me sad, and they don't want to see me in a romance. They don't love seeing me play someone else's mom, honestly. I don't know if they'll watch this," she explained of her new AppleTV+ series.
Affleck opened up in an interview last month about his offspring viewing his past work, explaining, "The first movie of mine that my kids actually sat through together was Armageddon because they like movies where they can make fun of me, and they really like the idea that I was an astronaut or an oil driller ... or they just found the whole thing kind of preposterous but they loved it. They loved the fun of it."
"But the first movie that I cared about and [was] really interested in what my children thought was Good Will Hunting, which I watched with two of my now three kids. It was interesting for me to watch them watch the movie and see how different their childhood is from what my childhood looked like," he explained. "They were engaged and interested and that was on an artistic level, probably the most gratifying experience of my life."
InStyle conducted the interview with Garner.
The Hollywood Reporter conducted the interview with Affleck.