Jennifer Garner Admits She Was a 'Nightmare' Mom While Raising First Child, Says Eldest Daughter 'Couldn’t Have a Free Thought'

Though Jennifer Garner refrains from sharing photos of her three kids on Instagram, the actress declared there's nothing she loves more than being a parent — even if she's made a few mistakes along the way.

"Being a mother was one thing I knew I was going to be. I really could have been a mother in any way," she explained in a new interview. "I could have adopted, I could have fostered, but there was no doubt I was going to be a mom."