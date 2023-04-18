Jennifer Garner Enjoys Birthday Stroll With Son Samuel As Rumored Feud With Jennifer Lopez Boils Over
Jennifer Garner put aside her rumored feud with her ex-husband's new wife to enjoy her special day.
The 13 Going on 30 actress celebrated her 51st year around the sun with a peaceful stroll with her 11-year-old son, Samuel, on Monday, April 17. Dressed casual on her birthday, Garner opted for a pair of jeans, an oversized charcoal sweater and a black jacket.
During one part of their walk, Garner — who shielded her eyes with black shades — was seen holding her son's hand as they crossed the street. She was also photographed talking on the phone while Samuel, who donned blue pants, a green polo shirt and had a trolley backpack in hand, walked by her side.
The mother-son's outing comes on the heels of a report claiming she and Ben Affleck's wife, Jennifer Lopez, are headed for a standoff after the mother-of-three indirectly dissed J.Lo for turning the Argo actor into a laughingstock.
Now, Lopez, 53, is apparently ready to unleash her true feelings about Garner following past claims that they created their own relationship after the former wed Affleck, 50, last summer.
The remarks that ignited the fire between the ladies were said in a new interview, which was published on Saturday, April 8. “I really work hard not to see either of us in the press," Garner — who shares Violet, 17, and Seraphina, 14, and Samuel with Affleck — said. "It doesn't make me feel good, even if it's something nice about one of us."
"I don't need to see anyone in my family made into a meme," Garner added. "Although, I'm sure he's quite meme-worthy, yes!"
Though Garner's apparent reference to the now-viral photo of a bored Affleck at the 2023 Grammys may have sounded like an offhanded joke, it was "a real F-you as far as J Lo sees it," claimed a source to Radar.
"It's Jennifer's way of saying Ben looks miserable and all his appearances in public are lame. How could J Lo not take it personally?" continued the insider. "Part of her wants to fire back and tell Jennifer off, but she's smart enough not to make too much of a scene publicly."
With his former and new wife at odds, Affleck is apparently left playing referee. "It's Ben's worst nightmare," blabbed the insider. "It's just a matter of time before those two women butt heads."
Daily Mail obtained photos of Garner and Samuel's outing.