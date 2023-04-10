Jennifer Garner 'Works Hard' To Not Read About Herself & Ex Ben Affleck: 'I Don't Need To See Anyone In My Family Made Into A Meme'
Though millions of fans saw Ben Affleck looking miserable while at the 2023 Grammy Awards, Jennifer Garner was not one of them!
“I really work hard not to see either of us in the press,” the 13 Going on 30 alum, 50, said in a new interview, which was published on Saturday, April 8. “It doesn’t make me feel good, even if it’s something nice about one of us.”
“I just try to forget that I’m out there in any way, and the same with anyone I love. I don’t need to see anyone in my family made into a meme,” she added.
The brunette beauty, who was previously married to Affleck, 50, for 10 years, also was asked if she had seen any of the memes about the Argo star on the internet, she admitted she is not familiar with any of her ex's faces.
“Although I’m sure he’s quite meme-worthy, yes!” she joked.
The former flames, who share three children, Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11, seem to be on good terms ever since they split in 2015.
As OK! previously reported, the Good Will Hunting alum sent fans into overdrive when he looked miserable during a night out with wife Jennifer Lopez at the Grammys.
However, the dad-of-three insisted he was far from upset.
"No. I had a good time at the Grammys. My wife was going, and I thought, 'Well, there’ll be good music. It might be fun.' At movie award shows, it’s speeches and, like, sound-mixing webinars. But I thought this would be fun," the star told The Hollywood Reporter.
Affleck said he got nervous when host Trevor Noah approached their table.
"I was like, 'Oh, God.' They were framing us in this shot, but I didn’t know they were rolling. I leaned into her and I was like, 'As soon they start rolling, I’m going to slide away from you and leave you sitting next to Trevor.' She goes, 'You better f****** not leave.' That’s a husband-and-wife thing. I mean, some of it is, I’m like, 'All right, who is this act?' Like, I don’t keep up. My wife does, obviously. And yeah, it is your wife’s work event. And I’ve gone to events and been pissed off. I’ve gone and been bored," he explained.
"I’ve gone to award shows and been drunk, a bunch. Nobody ever once said I’m drunk. [But at the Grammys] they were like, 'He’s drunk.' And I thought, that’s interesting. That raises a whole other thing about whether or not it’s wise to acknowledge addiction because there’s a lot of compassion, but there is still a tremendous stigma, which is often quite inhibiting. I do think it disincentivizes people from making their lives better," Affleck, who has been open about his sobriety and alcoholism, added.
Australian magazine Stellar spoke with Garner.