Ben Affleck Trolls His Own 'Unhappy-Looking Resting Face' After Viral Grammys Appearance: 'That's How God Made Me'

"I leaned into her [Lopez] and I was like, 'As soon they start rolling, I'm going to slide away from you and leave you sitting next to Trevor,'" Affleck recalled. "She goes, 'You better f****** not leave.' That's a husband-and-wife thing. I mean, some of it is, I’m like, 'All right, who is this act?' Like, I don’t keep up. My wife does, obviously. And yeah, it is your wife’s work event. And I’ve gone to events and been pissed off. I’ve gone and been bored."

"I’ve gone to award shows and been drunk, a bunch. Nobody ever once said I’m drunk. [But at the Grammys] they were like, 'He’s drunk.' And I thought, that’s interesting," Affleck, who has been open about his struggles with addiction, noted.