Ben Affleck Trolls His Own 'Unhappy-Looking Resting Face' After Viral Grammys Appearance: 'That's How God Made Me'

Mar. 29 2023, Published 1:30 p.m. ET

Ben Affleck knows he never looks happy at public events.

During the Air actor's Tuesday, March 28, appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Affleck gave an explanation as to why he infamously looked miserable while attending the 2023 Grammys with wife Jennifer Lopez.

When Jimmy Kimmel mentioned the Good Will Hunting alum did not seem thrilled at the Selena star's private holiday party last year, Affleck replied, "See, that's a common misconception about me."

"I have a very unhappy-looking resting face," the Boston native quipped, before showcasing to the audience all of his "different" facial expressions. "That's how God made me."

While joking with the late night host about the thousands of viral social media posts which arose from his funny quirk, Affleck said, "You don't have to punish me for it. I've been the subject of the occasional meme."

This is not the first time the 50-year-old defended his facial expressions at the February event. "I saw [host Trevor Noah approach] and I was like, 'Oh, God.' They were framing us in this shot, but I didn't know they were rolling," he recalled in an interview of attending the awards show.

MORE ON:
Jimmy Kimmel
"I leaned into her [Lopez] and I was like, 'As soon they start rolling, I'm going to slide away from you and leave you sitting next to Trevor,'" Affleck recalled. "She goes, 'You better f****** not leave.' That's a husband-and-wife thing. I mean, some of it is, I’m like, 'All right, who is this act?' Like, I don’t keep up. My wife does, obviously. And yeah, it is your wife’s work event. And I’ve gone to events and been pissed off. I’ve gone and been bored."

"I’ve gone to award shows and been drunk, a bunch. Nobody ever once said I’m drunk. [But at the Grammys] they were like, 'He’s drunk.' And I thought, that’s interesting," Affleck, who has been open about his struggles with addiction, noted.

"That raises a whole other thing about whether or not it’s wise to acknowledge addiction because there’s a lot of compassion, but there is still a tremendous stigma, which is often quite inhibiting. I do think it disincentivizes people from making their lives better," he said.

