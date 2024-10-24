Jennifer Lawrence Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump on the Red Carpet as She Prepares to Welcome Child No. 2: Photos
Hot mama!
On Wednesday, October 23, Jennifer Lawrence, 34, showed off her growing baby bump at the premiere of Zurawaski v Texas in L.A.
For the event, the Hunger Games alum — whose rep revealed on October 20 that she is expecting her second child with husband Cooke Maroney — stunned in a white dress with a back belt cinching her waist.
The blonde beauty wore her locks in loose waves as she graced the carpet in a glowing makeup look.
As OK! previously reported, Lawrence’s rep shared news of her pregnancy after the star was photographed with a small baby bump while going to dinner with Maroney in Los Angeles, Calif., on October 19.
Though the actress largely keeps her family life out of the spotlight, she did discuss motherhood in 2022 after she and Maroney welcomed their son, Cy, 2.
"It's so scary to talk about motherhood," she told Vogue. "Only because it's so different for everybody. If I say, 'It was amazing from the start,' some people will think, It wasn't amazing for me at first, and feel bad. Fortunately, I have so many girlfriends who were honest, who were like, ‘It’s scary. You might not connect right away. You might not fall in love right away.’ So I felt so prepared to be forgiving.”
Talking about Cy, Lawrence explained: “My heart has stretched to a capacity that I didn’t know about.”
- Jennifer Lawrence Dishes On Life As An Expecting Mama: 'Every Instinct In My Body Wants To Protect Their Privacy For The Rest Of Their Lives'
- Jennifer Lawrence's Husband Cooke Maroney Doting On The Mama-To-Be: Art Gallerist Going 'Above & Beyond,' Says Source
- Jennifer Lawrence Reportedly Welcomes Her First Child With Husband Cooke Maroney
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
“I include my husband in that. And then they’re both just, like, out there — walking around, crossing streets. He’s gonna drive one day. He’s gonna be a stupid teenager and be behind the wheel of a car. And I’m just gonna be like, ‘Good night!’ You know? Like, who sleeps?” the Oscar winner shared.
Later that year, Lawrence expressed how difficult it can be to leave her child at home when she is working.
“Every day of being a mom, I feel awful. I feel guilty,” she explained. “I’m playing with him and I’m like, ‘Is this what he wants to be doing? Should we be outside? We’re outside. What if he’s cold? What if he’s going to get sick? Should we be inside? Is this enough? Is this developing your brain enough?’”
In another sit-down with ET, Lawrence shared why she is tight-lipped about her personal life.
"I don't want anybody to know, or think they know, what I'm like. I’m supposed to be a mirror. I'm supposed to be a vessel," she stated. "You shouldn't look at me and remember that I got married in Rhode Island a few years ago and that my husband's an art dealer. I feel like I lose so much control over my craft every time I have to do press for a movie and I'm selling this — especially something like Causeway, which just felt so personal."