Jennifer Lawrence Hits Back at Claims She Isn't 'Educated' Enough to Produce Documentary About the Taliban's Mistreatment of Women
Jennifer Lawrence has responded to the negative comments she received for producing Bread and Roses, an Apple TV+ documentary that centers on the Taliban and their mistreatment of women.
The actress insisted she wasn't too bothered by the remarks since she's dealt with online trolls throughout her career.
"I did a 60 Minutes interview once where I explained that I dropped out of middle school, so I technically am not educated. A common one with this [documentary] is 'Why is someone without an education trying to talk about politics?' To that I say it’s not political, it’s peoples lives," she explained on the Tuesday, November 19, episode of CBS Mornings. "It’s political in the sense that you should push your congress people and you should get involved to make our government more accountable. I don’t find it political."
"I am educated in filmmaking. I am educated in telling stories," the Oscar winner, 34, noted.
The blonde beauty admitted her loved ones "definitely encouraged" her to refrain from participating in the project, but not because of her abilities.
"It’s dangerous. Of course it is," she acknowledged of working on the doc. "But there is 20 million women whose lives are in danger."
Lawerence said her "first reaction" to the idea of the documentary "was to do what the Taliban did not want us to do, which was to give access and facilities to the people on the ground to capture what was happening in real time."
The mom-of-one detailed some of the hardships women experience under the group's rules, which includes them being prohibited from listening to music or eating at a restaurant.
The Hunger Games alum said she "can't imagine" living without the freedom she has to make her own decisions.
