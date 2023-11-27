Jennifer Lawrence Reveals If She Got a Nose Job and Eye Surgery After Fans Claim Her Face Looks Different
Jennifer Lawerence is addressing whether or not she's had a nose job or surgery on her eyes after there was some rumored speculation about how different her face looks recently.
During a candid chat with Kylie Jenner, the two discussed how they've been plagued with plastic surgery rumors throughout their successful careers.
The actress, 33, first asked the reality star, 26, how she knew she wanted to get started in the makeup world. "I think it started because I just wanted big, fat, juicy lips, and I just wanted that illusion that I had fuller lips. But no one taught me. When I started doing that, I wasn’t really working with makeup artists and stuff," Jenner explained.
"And I also think it’s incredible what makeup can do because I work with Hung [Vanngo], who overlines the lip, and I call him a plastic surgeon, because everybody in the last few months since I’ve been working with him is convinced that I had eye surgery," Lawrence replied. "I'm like, 'I didn’t have eye surgery. I’m doing makeup.'"
Though the mom-of-two said the Hunger Games star has always looked "amazing," the latter stated she's "apparently" had "full plastic surgery."
"It is amazing what makeup can do," she declared. "I feel sorry for men. They’re kind of stuck with what they have."
Jenner confessed she's gotten lip fillers in the past and touched upon why her face might look so different over the years. "I’ll see before and after photos when I’m 12 years old versus 26 and my eyebrows are filled differently. I have contour on. I’m like, 'How can you compare my 12-year-old face and say I’ve gotten my jaw shaved and eyelids removed?' I’m like, 'What are we talking about?'"
"I have the same thing. I started at 19, so I get the before and after pictures from when I’m 19 to 30 and I’m like, 'I grew up. I lost baby weight in my face, and my face changed because I’m aging.' Everybody thought I had a nose job, and I’m like, 'I’ve had the exact same nose. My cheeks got smaller. Thank you for bringing it up,'" the Silver Linings Playbook lead stated.
During Dior's Spring/Summer 2024 show on September 26, Lawrence sparked plastic surgery rumors after she supposedly looked unrecognizable.
"What happened to her face?" one person asked on X, formerly known as Twitter, while another stated, "No way this is Jennifer Lawrence."
Lawrence interviewed Jenner for Interview magazine.