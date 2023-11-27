Jennifer Lawrence Reveals If She Got a Nose Job and Eye Surgery After Fans Claim Her Face Looks Different

The actress, 33, first asked the reality star, 26, how she knew she wanted to get started in the makeup world. "I think it started because I just wanted big, fat, juicy lips, and I just wanted that illusion that I had fuller lips. But no one taught me. When I started doing that, I wasn’t really working with makeup artists and stuff," Jenner explained.

"And I also think it’s incredible what makeup can do because I work with Hung [Vanngo], who overlines the lip, and I call him a plastic surgeon, because everybody in the last few months since I’ve been working with him is convinced that I had eye surgery," Lawrence replied. "I'm like, 'I didn’t have eye surgery. I’m doing makeup.'"