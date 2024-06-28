15 Embarrassing Star Confessions: From Shania Twain's Pee Puddle to Chelsea Handler's Threesome and More
Chelsea Handler
The comedian once admitted she and an ex-boyfriend had a threesome — with her masseuse.
“I was very turned on by this woman,” Chelsea Handler confessed. “I ended up hooking up with her several times without him."
Pink
When asked, “What’s the dumbest way you’ve hurt yourself?” Pink confessed that it was on Thanksgiving one year — when she slashed her husband Carey Hart’s tires.
Jennifer Lawrence
While Jennifer Lawrence filmed The Hunger Games, costar Liam Hemsworth put a fake corpse in her trailer. When Lawrence opened the door, she screamed so loud she peed her pants. When she found him, she kicked him in the head — and gave him a concussion!
Maisie Williams
Game of Thrones cutie Maisie Williams revealed, "I hit myself in the head with a sword. It was metal. Right in my eyebrow. It was embarrassing."
Rita Moreno
West Side Story legend Rita Moreno said she was at the Kennedy Center Honors when "this lawyer lifted me up. And was hugging me to death, and I mean really hugging me. And I felt a stream of something hot. Yes, I was peeing."
Kelly Clarkson
"I got some kind of wrecked up from some kind of food. We were in an arena — and I shouldn’t tell this story, but like I said, my man, I don’t have a filter … I had to run backstage to my quick change. I grabbed this poor trash can, and boy, I destroyed it. It was bad. It was bad … but I’m just sayin’, it happens. What are you supposed to do?" said Kelly Clarkson.
Kevin Hart
Kevin Hart went onstage during a sold-out show in Norway and began to feel sick.
He kept it together until the last seven minutes of the show, then, he said, "It got to the point where I said there’s no way I can make it. If I take a step it’s going to happen, and I made a decision. I looked these people in the face. I said ‘F-- it.’ I had a little trench coat and I wrapped it around my waist, and I said, ‘There it is!" and I finished the show."
Sandra Bullock
In a rare moment of candor, Sandra Bullock revealed the costar who was the most fun to kiss was also her first celebrity crush —Speed star Keanu Reeves.
Hugh Jackman
Hugh Jackman was starring in Beauty and the Beast on Broadway when he had an unfortunate accident.
"I’d just gone to the bathroom, but waiting in the wings, I was like, ‘Bloody h---, I need to go again.’ But realized at the end of a song, ‘If I sing this note, I’m going to pee my pants. Wow, I’m peeing my pants.’ I was laughing as if I’d gotten away with it. But the audience was looking at me funny. It had seeped through, and my pants were completely wet. They could see it."
Dave Franco
During the filming of Neighbors, Dave Franco had to shoot a s-- scene. The day of the filming, he realized he had a big pimple on his rear end and had to find the makeup artist and ask her to cover it beforehand.
Josh Hutcherson
While making The Polar Express alongside superstar Tom Hanks, Josh Hutcherson said he was doing a scene where he was up close to the older actor and it was "my first big movie and I farted in his face."
Hanks didn’t let him get off easy either.
"Instead of playing it cool, he said, ‘Whoa, whoa, Oh my God, this kid, what the heck.’ I thought my face was gonna just start sweating blood," he added.
Joe Jonas
During a concert, the Jonas Brothers singer Joe Jonas felt nature’s call and just let it rip.
"Such is life," said Jonas. "It’s happened to many artists, so I feel like I’ve paid my dues and I’m part of some secret club now, you know? Let’s just say it was a bad day to choose to wear white clothing."
Keira Knightley
While riding to a movie set on a golf cart with actor Ewan McGregor, Keira Knightley tumbled out and landed on the grass, exposing herself to everyone.
Shia LaBeouf
"I’m a cuddly, ’50s, Rockwell, missionary, boring s-- guy," former child star Shia LaBeouf confessed.
Shania Twain
During a live performance, Shania Twain said, "I stood up from my chair to get up and sing. I peed myself and there was a puddle. I knocked my glass of water over" to cover it up.