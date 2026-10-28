Jennifer Lawrence Says She 'Came Down Hard' on Set After Finding Unauthorized Crew Watching Her Film Nude Scenes

Article continues below advertisement

Jennifer Lawrence "came down hard" after learning crew members were watching her intimate scenes. The actress opened up about speaking up on film sets to protect other women in the industry on the October 26 episode of the "Call Her Daddy" podcast. "I speak up more because I'm also aware of the place that I have in the industry," she told the podcast's host, Alex Cooper, before elaborating on her unsettling on-set experiences.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Jennifer Lawrence recalled noticing crew members watching her intimate scenes.

"There was like an instance on set where crew members who weren't approved when I was doing nudity, you know, were on set or something," she recalled, emphasizing the importance of being "malleable" as an actress without being a doormat. The star noted that she wasn't shy about speaking up because she is an established actress, something she may not have had the confidence to do early in her career. "I came down hard on it purely because if we're not setting that kind of principle at the level at which we're doing it right now, then what on earth is going to happen to an 18-year-old unknown?" she pointed out.

Article continues below advertisement

'It Was Important to Me'

Source: MEGA Jennifer Lawrence wanted to set a precedent for future actresses.

Lawrence elaborated that she almost feels as though she has a responsibility to be vocal because she is an Oscar-winning, powerful figure in Hollywood. "If she shows up and there are people that aren't approved, she's going to be in a position like, do I say something and get a reputation for being difficult?" she theorized about a younger, less experienced star. "Or do I just let these people that I'm not comfortable seeing me naked see me naked?" Lawrence continued. "So it was important to me to explain that to the people why that was not OK."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Jennifer Lawrence opened up about filming intimate scenes with Robert Pattinson.

Lawrence has been open about filming intimate scenes in past projects, including Die My Love and No Hard Feelings. The star once revealed that actors with whom she had shared the screen "punished" her for not wanting to sleep with them. "A lot of male actors get offended if you don't wanna f--- them," she confessed in an interview with "Las Culturistas" in November 2025, "and then the punishment starts." The actress noted that some of her scene partners, including Robert Pattinson, had been perfectly amiable and normal after they had to do n--- scenes while she was pregnant with her second child. "He's, like, not pervy, and very in love with Suki [Waterhouse], and so we were mostly talking about our kids and our relationships," she gushed.

Jennifer Lawrence's First Full-Frontal Scene

Source: MEGA Jennifer Lawrence's first intimate scene was in red sparrow.