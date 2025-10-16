'Subtle' Jennifer Lopez Admits She Was Rejected by Male Celebrity 10 Years Ago: 'I Moved On'

Article continues below advertisement

Even Jennifer Lopez knows what rejection feels like. During her first-ever appearance on The Howard Stern Show on Wednesday, October 15, the multi-hyphenate star revealed that a decade ago, she made a move on someone she liked — but he didn’t exactly take the hint.

Source: @howardstern/Youtube Jennifer Lopez admitted she was once rejected by a male celebrity.

“Was there ever a time you wanted that guy and didn’t get him?” Howard Stern asked, to which Lopez giggled and admitted, “There was one guy that I had my eye on… and I kind of threw it out there and he didn’t pick it up. I won’t say his name… but this was… 10 years ago…”

Source: The Howard Stern Show/YouTube

Unfortunately for her, the mystery man never replied. “Yeah, he didn’t respond back, and I was just like ‘ok.’ I just kind of moved on. I regret saying this already. I was very subtle, so maybe he didn’t pick up the signal,” Lopez joked.

Source: MEGA The singer said she’s learned to keep her personal life more private.

The chat comes after Stern brought up how much attention Lopez’s love life tends to get when she’s dating famous men. “It’s difficult to be under that microscope,” Lopez admitted. “When you have this level of fame, there is a compromise… cause it’s a very blessed life... that’s one of the trade-offs... you have to learn to navigate your personal life and my personal life has suffered at times because of that.”

Her comment hit close to home, considering her high-profile relationship with Ben Affleck took a toll on her. The two first dated in 2002, called off their engagement in 2004, and then found their way back to each other nearly two decades later. They married in 2022 but finalized their divorce in January.

Source: MEGA Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck in August 2024.

Reflecting on her past, Lopez admitted she’s made “mistakes” but has learned to protect her privacy. “I live my life very out loud… even though I’m in the public eye. And I wanted to share my life with someone. I want someone to be there to share my big important moments on the red carpet,” she said. “Now, I just want to keep that part so much more quiet in my life.” Stern then asked if she ever checks up on her exes, but Lopez laughed off the remark. “No, no,” she said. “Once I’m done, you’re dead to me. I’m going to get in trouble! This is why I never wanted to come on here. I’ll get in trouble. No, but I’m one of those people, I don’t hold on, to be honest. Not dead to me — but definitely, it’s over, I’m going to move on.”

Despite the breakup, Lopez and Affleck proved they’re still on good terms. The former couple reunited on the red carpet at the Kiss of the Spider Woman premiere in New York on October 6, looking relaxed and friendly. Cameras even caught a sweet moment when Affleck leaned in to whisper something in Lopez’s ear, making her smile.

Ben Affleck crashes Jennifer Lopez’s interview to ask for a picture at the New York premiere of “Kiss of the Spiderwoman”



🎥: @accesshollywood https://t.co/mKROXw6T9M pic.twitter.com/yLxxz0RPWf — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) October 7, 2025 Source: @accesshollywood/X

In another clip, Affleck could be heard telling her, “Get in the picture now,” to which she laughed and said, “Yes, I’ll get in the picture now.” Affleck also praised his ex-wife’s performance in the film, calling it a “no-brainer” to support the project.