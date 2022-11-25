Jennifer Lopez Announces New Album 'This Is Me...Now,' Singer Dedicates 1 Track To Husband Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez is back! After the singer's social media platforms went dark, she revealed her latest project — and fans are more excited than ever.
On Friday, November 25, she took to Instagram to share that her new album, This Is Me...Now, will be released in 2023.
"This is Me … Now 1. This Is Me … Now 2. To Be Yours 3. Mad in Love 4. Can’t Get Enough 5. Rebound 6. not. going. anywhere. 7. Dear Ben pt. ll 8. Hummingbird 9. Hearts and Flowers 10. Broken Like Me 11. This Time Around 12. Midnight Trip to Vegas 13. Greatest Love Story Never Told #ThisIsMeNow #ThisIsMeThenAndNow#20yearsofTHISISMETHEN #HappyAnniversary #ThisIsMeThen," she wrote.
"This is me then ... this is me now," the 53-year-old said in the video.
The project dropped on the 20th anniversary of when she released 2002's hit album, This Is Me...Then.
Of course, people are thrilled about the new hits. One person wrote, "Another classic on the way 🚀🚀🚀🚀," while another added, "👏👏👏👏 I knew this was coming 20 years ago it was just a matter of when!"
A third person said, "knew she was going to come back with something amazing ❤️."
The star, who got married to Ben Affleck after they rekindled their romance, seems smitten with the actor, 50, as she even has one track dedicated to him: "Dear Ben pt II."
According to the press release, Lopez's new album "chronicles the emotional, spiritual and psychological journey that she has taken over the past two decades. An emotionally raw and honest project, unlike any she has produced before, she writes and sings about her life and experiences that will resonate with us all."
Lopez previously shared more details about what fans can expect.
"This album is the most honest thing I have done, a culmination of who I am as a person and an artist," she told Vogue. "People think they know things about what happened to me along the way — but they really have no idea, and a lot of times they get it so wrong. There’s a part of me that was hiding a side of myself from everyone. And I."