Jennifer Lopez Announces New Album 'This Is Me...Now,' Singer Dedicates 1 Track To Husband Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez is back! After the singer's social media platforms went dark, she revealed her latest project — and fans are more excited than ever.

On Friday, November 25, she took to Instagram to share that her new album, This Is Me...Now, will be released in 2023.

"This is Me … Now 1. This Is Me … Now 2. To Be Yours 3. Mad in Love 4. Can’t Get Enough 5. Rebound 6. not. going. anywhere. 7. Dear Ben pt. ll 8. Hummingbird 9. Hearts and Flowers 10. Broken Like Me 11. This Time Around 12. Midnight Trip to Vegas 13. Greatest Love Story Never Told #ThisIsMeNow #ThisIsMeThenAndNow#20yearsofTHISISMETHEN #HappyAnniversary #ThisIsMeThen," she wrote.