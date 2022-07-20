Ben Affleck Had Full-Blown Meltdown Ahead Of Jennifer Lopez Nuptials: 'Something's Really Eating At Him'
Too much on his plate? Ben Affleck appeared to have a full-blown meltdown in the weeks leading up to his impromptu nuptials with Jennifer Lopez in Las Vegas.
And the cause of all the A-lister's stress, according to an insider, is him having too much to deal with at once.
The incident went down on June 28 on the L.A. set of the new movie he's directing, an insider spilled to the print edition of In Touch, adding that Affleck lunged aggressively toward Chris Messina during his apparent meltdown.
"Somethings really eating at him," said the source. "There's a lot on his plate, and he's been venting to people around him — he's even lost it a few times."
Aside from directing the film about how Nike founder Phil Knight courted Michael Jordan for an endorsement deal, the Argo actor is going full steam ahead with wedding planning after he and the Latin pop star said "I Do" on Saturday, July 16, in Sin City. Adding to the mayhem is the ongoing search for the lovebirds to find the perfect home for their blended family.
Affleck's latest film project, "is the first movie Ben has directed in more than six years, and he's acting in it as well," noted the insider. "He's also juggling a lot of other projects, co-parenting, house hunting and working to stay sober, which is a constant battle."
And while the rekindled flames, who called off their 2003 nuptials and split months later, decided to elope, OK! learned they are planning on celebrating their recent exchange of vows later this month with friends and family, "which is a whole added level of stress," said the In Touch source.
Luckily, Affleck already got the venue for the lavish occasion locked down, with the power couple opting for the Deep Water actor's 87-acre estate outside of Savannah, Georgia, the same place they planned to wed almost 20 years ago.