All Loved Up! Jennifer Lopez Snuggles Ben Affleck While Dubbing Him The Person Who Makes Her The 'Happiest'
Newlyweds Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are making time for each other. On Sunday, November 20, the "On The Floor" vocalist took to Instagram to share a sweet video of herself and her husband snuggled up while enjoying the end of their weekend amid Lopez's busy filming schedule for the military drama, Atlas.
“Guys I did it,” the audio says over Pink's song “Try” in the background as the Hollywood power couple cuddles for the camera before the voice states, “I found the person that makes me the happiest I have ever been."
NEWLYWED BEN AFFLECK LOOKS GLUM AFTER PARTING WITH CALIFORNIA 'BACHELOR PAD' AS RUMORS OF MARITAL WOE SWIRL — PHOTOS
Fans could not get enough of Lopez and Affleck's love-fest, as one user penned, "HE IS YOUR FOREVER!! ❤️🩹❤️🩹❤️🩹," and another added, "I'm so happy for you 🤍 You are made for each other ✨."
The quality time together comes as the Argo star — who shares Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner — has taken on a more prominent role in parenting their kiddos as the Hustlers actress, who shares 14-year-old twins Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony, has been busy with her multitude of projects.
“Ben has really been stepping up with the kids, driving them where they need to go and helping with their homework," an insider close to the couple shared. “Any downtime he gets he’s with the kids and Jennifer, he’s very zeroed in on being the best family man, it’s a role he loves.”
BLOWING SMOKE! BEN AFFLECK CHAIN-SMOKES CIGARETTES ALMOST IMMEDIATELY AFTER LANDING FROM ITALIAN HONEYMOON WITH JENNIFER LOPEZ
Despite being happy with his newly blended family, Affleck reportedly has not been too pleased with his bride's continuously hectic work schedule. "She had him fooled for a while, but Ben's realizing Jennifer is as career-driven as she ever was," a source explained, adding, "It was a huge wake-up call for him."
Lopez and the Batman actor tied the knot twice over the summer after rekindling their early 2000s romance. The pair first said "I Do" in July during a small ceremony in Las Vegas and then again the following month in a larger ceremony at Affleck's Georgia estate.