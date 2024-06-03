OK Magazine
Awkward! Jennifer Lopez Avoids Kissing Ben Affleck on the Lips as She Supports Stepson Samuel at His Basketball Game Amid Divorce Rumors

jennifer lopez avoids kissing ben affleck lips divorce rumors
Source: MEGA
By:

Jun. 3 2024

Perhaps they are saving it for the bedroom? Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez didn't treat the cameras to PDA while making their way into the Gone Girl actor's son Samuel's basketball game over the weekend.

On Sunday, June 2, the A-list couple was spotted attending Affleck and his ex-wife Jennifer Garner's 12-year-old kid's sporting event in Santa Monica, Calif., where they awkwardly avoided kissing on the lips amid rampant rumors the pair could be headed toward a divorce.

jennifer lopez avoids kissing ben affleck lips divorce rumors
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are reportedly experiencing martial issues.

In footage obtained by a news publication, Affleck and Lopez could be seen stepping out of a luxury vehicle before greeting one another with a not-so-intimate air kiss and walking inside the Santa Monica Family YMCA with the Good Will Hunting star's mother, Chris Anne Boldt.

The "On the Floor" singer and her husband were dressed casual for the occasion, as Lopez sported blue jeans and a black long-sleeved top, while Affleck opted for a maroon sherpa-lined jacket layered over a graphic T-shirt. He also completed his look with some classic denim pants.

jennifer lopez avoids kissing ben affleck lips divorce rumors
Source: MEGA

The couple awkwardly air kissed while walking into the actor's son Samuel's basketball game.

Lopez accessorized with a stylish pair of sunglasses and held onto a gray, plaid-patterned blazer, as well as a black purse.

Affleck didn't appear amused by paparazzi, as he attempted to wave them off while walking into the venue.

The united public outing comes in the midst of rampant rumors the spouses of almost two years could be headed toward Splitsville.

Lopez and Affleck sparked divorce whispers last month after fans started to notice the lovebirds hadn't been photographed together for quite some time.

jennifer lopez avoids kissing ben affleck lips divorce rumors
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot in July 2022.

It was later revealed Affleck had reportedly been staying at a rental property after allegedly moving out of his and Lopez's home amid a rift in their marriage.

Tensions seemed to only heighten after the "Let's Get Loud" hitmaker shockingly canceled her summer tour after months of promoting the concert series to the public.

"Jennifer is taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends," a representative for LiveNation revealed less than one month after the This Is Me... Live Tour was set to kick off on Wednesday, June 26.

Lopez — who shares twins Max and Emme, 16, with her ex-husband Marc Anthony — later addressed the situation in a newsletter to fans on Friday, May 31.

jennifer lopez avoids kissing ben affleck lips divorce rumors
Source: MEGA

The duo has been engaged twice within the span of over 20 years.

"I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down," Lopez expressed to her supporters.

"Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary," the Marry Me actress insisted.. "I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time…"

Source: OK!

Daily Mail obtained footage of Lopez and Affleck attending Samuel's basketball game.

