Awkward! Jennifer Lopez Avoids Kissing Ben Affleck on the Lips as She Supports Stepson Samuel at His Basketball Game Amid Divorce Rumors

Perhaps they are saving it for the bedroom? Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez didn't treat the cameras to PDA while making their way into the Gone Girl actor's son Samuel's basketball game over the weekend.

On Sunday, June 2, the A-list couple was spotted attending Affleck and his ex-wife Jennifer Garner's 12-year-old kid's sporting event in Santa Monica, Calif., where they awkwardly avoided kissing on the lips amid rampant rumors the pair could be headed toward a divorce.