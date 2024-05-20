Ben Affleck Puts Wedding Ring Back on While Out With Jennifer Lopez as Source Claims 'Tension' Is 'High' in Rocky Marriage: Photos
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are putting on a united front as rumors run rampant about the state of their marriage.
On Sunday, May 19, the actor was spotted with his wedding ring back on as he and the singer stopped by Soho House in Los Angeles.
The stars showed no PDA as they walked from the car to the building, though in some photos of them in the vehicle together, they were both smiling.
This is the couple's second outing in less than a week after rumors of marital strife popped up following a report that noted they hadn't been seen side by side in 47 days.
"Jen and Ben's relationship is not over yet, but they have been staying in separate homes and the tension has been high," an insider shared with a news outlet on Monday, May 20. "They are taking a second to figure out what each of them is going through and wants. Both of them have been very down."
A second source told another outlet that one of their main issues is how they handle fame.
"They just have very different approaches when it comes to media attention. Ben hates all attention and it makes him very uncomfortable. Jennifer has always had a different approach," shared the insider.
An additional insider explained that even though the dad-of-three, 51, "admires" the 54-year-old's decades-long success in showbiz, her tendency to live such a public lifestyle "doesn’t make him happy and causes stress in his life and then in hers."
"There is no question their different styles clash," the source spilled. "After a while it causes tension in the relationship."
"He is more introspective and private. She likes to open her heart to her fans and to the world. This makes them considerably different, and it has been difficult in the day-to-day relationship," the insider detailed. "There have always been clashes in their styles, how they handle issues, and their actions, but nothing has stopped their love over the year. This is a great love story."
Their said love story began in the early 2000s after meeting on the set of Gigli. Though they became engaged in 2002, they wound up calling it off and splitting in January 2004.
They each went on to marry other people and have children, though after their respective unions ended, they rekindled things in 2021 and tied the knot the following year.
