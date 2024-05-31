'I Am Completely Heartsick': Jennifer Lopez Shockingly Cancels Summer Tour to Be With Family as Ben Affleck Divorce Rumors Heat Up
Our jaws are "On the Floor": Jennifer Lopez has shocked fans by announcing the cancelation of her This Is Me... Live Tour, which was slated to kick off on Wednesday, June 26.
The singer revealed the news via her newsletter on Friday, May 31.
"I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down," the mom-of-two, 54, told fans.
"Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary," continued the star. "I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time…"
A representative for LiveNation added, "Jennifer is taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends."
The update comes amid turmoil in her marriage to Ben Affleck and a rumored lack of ticket sales. In fact, Lopez had previously canceled the last two weeks of the tour, though a reason wasn't given.
As OK! reported, JLo and her husband, 51, are currently living separately after hitting a rough patch in their marriage.
"They have gone through phases where things haven't been as great between them due to their different personalities and not getting enough time together," the insider explained. "They're not always on the same page. They both have so much going on between taking care of their families and their work commitments and it can be a lot for them."
Another insider claimed it was the triple threat's focus on her career that started tearing them apart, spilling, "She’s very focused on work and overextends herself." The source said the dad-of-three "doesn't agree with her lifestyle" and has felt worn down by her jam-packed schedule.
Though the pair has been seen out together — most recently, they attended his daughter Violet's high school graduation party — they haven't shown any PDA over the last month or so.
While things don't look good, one insider insisted no final decision on their marriage has been made.
"They are taking some space to work out whether or not the relationship is right for both of them," they explained.
The stars have a long history, as they first got together in the early 2000s but called off their 2003 wedding. They wound up splitting in January 2004.
In 2021, they rekindled things, going on to get hitched in 2022.
This is Affleck's second marriage, having previously wed Jennifer Garner, the mother of his three kids.
Lopez has been married three other times and shares twins with ex-husband Marc Anthony.