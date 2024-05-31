Jennifer Lopez Leaves Husband Ben Affleck Behind at Actor's Rental Property After Celebrating His Daughter's Graduation Amid Divorce Rumors
Staying the night with Ben Affleck at his rental property might have squashed divorce rumors — except Jennifer Lopez left him there to sleep alone.
Amid rampant speculation Lopez and her husband are headed toward a split, the spouses were spotted celebrating Affleck's daughter Violet's high school graduation at a party hosted by his ex-wife Jennifer Garner on Thursday, May 30.
The "On the Floor" singer, 54, and Affleck, 51, arrived with his mom, Chris Anne Boldt, while the Air star held onto a wicker hamper stuffed with pink tissue paper that was seemingly holding a graduation gift for his grown-up girl.
Lopez and her man were later seen leaving the 13 Going on 30 star's house together before arriving at the $100,000-per-month mansion the Gone Girl actor has reportedly been renting and staying at alone amid rumored tensions between him and his wife of almost two years, as seen in photos obtained by a news publication.
Despite arriving together at the rental property, Lopez almost immediately headed into a black Cadillac Escalade with her assistant and drove away, leaving Affleck to spend the rest of his night alone.
The brief reunion comes almost two weeks after they were last spotted in public together amid reports a divorce is on the horizon.
Whether or not the outing was an attempt to debunk breakup rumors, Affleck notably put his wedding ring back on as he and Lopez headed to Soho House in Los Angeles for an apparent date.
One day after the Sunday, May 19, sighting, a source confirmed that while Affleck and Lopez haven't yet landed in Splitsville, but it'd be correct to say there is trouble in paradise between the two, as OK! previously reported.
"Jen and Ben's relationship is not over yet, but they have been staying in separate homes and the tension has been high," the insider admitted. "They are taking a second to figure out what each of them is going through and wants. Both of them have been very down."
If the lovebirds do call it quits on their marriage, it wouldn't be the first time they walked out on their romance.
Lopez and Affleck were initially engaged in 2002 and postponed their wedding the following year before officially calling the nuptials off all together in early 2004.
Fast forward almost two decades later, the Marry Me actress confirmed she and the Good Will Hunting actor had rekindled their relationship in July 2021 before tying the knot one year later.
Daily Mail obtained photos of Lopez and Affleck on Thursday.