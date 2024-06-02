Jennifer Garner Has 'Dropped Everything' to Make Sure Ben Affleck 'Doesn't Spiral Out of Control Again' Amid J.Lo Woes

“She sees how Ben struggles with keeping up with J. Lo’s very public lifestyle,” the insider added of Affleck's relationship with the “On the Floor” singer, whom he married in 2022.

While Garner, who finalized her divorce from Affleck in 2018, has tried to stay out of her ex’s relationship woes, she does not want the father of her children to fall back into destructive behaviors. The actor has previously admitted to struggles with alcohol and even entered rehab three times.

“Jen can’t stand by and do nothing. That’s not in her nature,” the source shared. “She has dropped everything to make sure Ben doesn’t spiral out of control again. At the end of the day, Ben is still the father of their children, and she will help him however she can.”