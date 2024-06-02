Jennifer Garner Has 'Dropped Everything' to Make Sure Ben Affleck 'Doesn't Spiral Out of Control Again' Amid J.Lo Woes
Jennifer Garner does not want Ben Affleck’s alleged marital issues with Jennifer Lopez send him on a bender.
According to a source, the mother-of-three — who shares her kids with the Good Will Hunting star — “would never tell Ben, ‘I told you it wouldn’t work out,’ but she does blame J. Lo for the pressure she’s put Ben under.”
“She sees how Ben struggles with keeping up with J. Lo’s very public lifestyle,” the insider added of Affleck's relationship with the “On the Floor” singer, whom he married in 2022.
While Garner, who finalized her divorce from Affleck in 2018, has tried to stay out of her ex’s relationship woes, she does not want the father of her children to fall back into destructive behaviors. The actor has previously admitted to struggles with alcohol and even entered rehab three times.
“Jen can’t stand by and do nothing. That’s not in her nature,” the source shared. “She has dropped everything to make sure Ben doesn’t spiral out of control again. At the end of the day, Ben is still the father of their children, and she will help him however she can.”
While Garner may be trying to help her former flame through his issues with Lopez, the source claimed the Selena star probably isn’t too happy about it.
“Everyone knows that Ben and Jen remained very close after their divorce. He confides in Jen about everything, even his issues with J. Lo,” the insider shared. “J. Lo hates that Ben goes back to his sensible, down-to-earth ex-wife for advice and emotional support. She doesn’t want Jen’s input.”
“J. Lo didn’t come right out and tell Jen to back off — both women have been down this road before and know their boundaries — but she did tell Ben that his ex needs to stay away from him and butt out of their personal drama,” they added.
As OK! previously reported, the source’s remarks came after rumors have swirled that Affleck and Lopez have hit a rough patch in their almost two-year marriage.
- Jennifer Lopez and Leah Remini Rekindle Their Friendship After 2022 Falling Out Over Ben Affleck Marriage
- 'Embarrassment' for Jennifer Lopez as She Faces Fourth Divorce: 'She’s Upset ... Really Did Think Ben Would Be Endgame,' Claims Source
- 'I Am Completely Heartsick': Jennifer Lopez Shockingly Cancels Summer Tour to Be With Family as Ben Affleck Divorce Rumors Heat Up
“They are taking some space to work out whether or not the relationship is right for both of them," they spilled of the 54-year-old singer and the 51-year-old actor.
“Jennifer had started ramping up her work commitments and prepping for her tour,” the insider noted. “She’s very focused on work and overextends herself.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The Gone Girl lead apparently "doesn't agree with Jennifer's lifestyle" and has felt "worn down" by their romance.
“He’s been checked out,” the source dished, adding that the couple are on “two completely different pages most of the time" and the "honeymoon phase has worn off.”
Life & Style reported on Garner's support for Affleck amid his marital issues.