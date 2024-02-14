Jennifer Lopez Reveals What Her Kids Thought of the Depiction of Her Love Story With Ben Affleck in 'This Is Me...Now' Film
Jennifer Lopez's kids had some serious questions about how true to life her new film was.
At the premiere of her visual album, This Is Me...Now: A Love Story, on Tuesday, February 13, the superstar revealed her 15-year-old twins Emme and Max's reactions to the movie, which was inspired by her love story with husband Ben Affleck.
"I was talking to my kids about this, and then they're like, 'Which parts are real and which parts are not?' And I said, 'You will think some parts are real that are not. And then some parts you don't think are real, are real,'" Lopez recalled.
"But it is inspired by a lot of the things I went through and it's really about what it has been for me to be a hopeless romantic my whole life, and some of the pitfalls of that," noted the Selena actress, who has been married four times.
Lopez admitted putting her and Affleck's journey to marriage on full display was scary. However, she wanted to be as authentic and real as possible. "The album that I made was very honest, about kind of wanting to capture this moment in time of reconnecting with a love," the "Get Right" singer said.
"It seems like a fairytale, but it really wasn't. And so I really wanted to tell that part of the story. The real story, in a way, but not my autobiographical story," Lopez explained. "It was kind of exciting and terrifying to explore all of it."
"But for the first time, I felt really compelled to do something that wasn't about anything except wanting to do something, like art for art's sake, and that's why I did it myself," the businesswoman added of her creative process.
The "On the Floor" singer even noted how the Argo star encouraged her to keep going with the project when she had her doubts. "I was like, ‘I don’t write, I don’t do this.’ He was like, ‘You do, you write, you direct, you produce, you choreograph, you do all the things. Start stepping into that, start owning a little bit of who you are,’” she revealed.
Lopez, 54, and the Boston native, 51, tied the knot in 2022 after rekindling their early 2000s romance.
"Our relationship crumbled under the weight of the pressure," the mother-of-two said of calling off her original engagement to Affleck in 2004.
"We lost a sense of ourselves, and we needed to separate because we didn't know how to survive it. I had to figure myself out, and he had to figure himself out," she added.
Entertainment Tonight conducted the interview with Lopez.