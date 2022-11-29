Jennifer Lopez Reveals Sentimental Message Ben Affleck Engraved On Her Engagement Ring

Months after multi-hyphenate star Jennifer Lopez and her newly minted husband, Ben Affleck, tied the knot, the pop legend is opening up about rekindling her romance with the actor after 20 years, revealing he engraved her engagement ring with a sweet, sentimental message: "Not. Going. Anywhere."

"That's how he would sign his emails when we started talking again," the Hustlers star explained of the phrase’s significance while appearing on "The Zane Lowe Show" during the Monday, November 28, episode. "Like, 'Don't worry, I'm not going anywhere.'"