Jennifer Lopez Reveals Sentimental Message Ben Affleck Engraved On Her Engagement Ring
Months after multi-hyphenate star Jennifer Lopez and her newly minted husband, Ben Affleck, tied the knot, the pop legend is opening up about rekindling her romance with the actor after 20 years, revealing he engraved her engagement ring with a sweet, sentimental message: "Not. Going. Anywhere."
"That's how he would sign his emails when we started talking again," the Hustlers star explained of the phrase’s significance while appearing on "The Zane Lowe Show" during the Monday, November 28, episode. "Like, 'Don't worry, I'm not going anywhere.'"
Lopez, who recently announced her new album, This Is Me...Now, said the name of one of her upcoming tracks — “not. going. anywhere.” — was inspired by the romantic engraving, a testament to how “blessed” she feels that she and Affleck were able to reconcile their romance after 17 years apart.
"You can get a second chance if you do the work and you don't give up," the “On The Floor” songstress elaborated of her hubby. "As an artist, the only reason I'm here is to share what I know, what I've learned and what I go through."
Lopez also got candid about her life prior to saying "I Do" to the Argo star, revealing she turned to her increasingly busy work schedule as a means of avoiding emotional turmoil.
"I was in so much pain for so many years," Lopez shared. "My way of surviving was working more and hiding that side of myself."
Despite these painful eras, Lopez managed to push past the pain, finding her own peace.
"But now 20 years later, it does have a happy ending," she quipped.
Prior to their 2021 reunion, Affleck and Lopez, who both starred in the 2003 romantic comedy Gigli, first began dating in 2002. The pair soon took their romance to the next level, with Affleck popping the question later that year. Unfortunately, the engaged bliss lasted only for a limited time, the pair revealing that they had called it quits in January 2004.