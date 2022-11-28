Jennifer Lopez Admits Workaholic Tendencies, Says She Was In 'Pain' For 'Years' Before Marrying Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez's happily ever after with Ben Affleck made her want to slow down. In a preview shared to Instagram on Sunday, November 27, the "On The Floor" singer sat down for an interview with Zane Lowe, where she explained why she let her busy career overtake her life for years before settling down with her now husband and how it inspired her to make new music in the form of her upcoming album, "This Is Me...Now."

"Twenty years ago I fell i love with the love of my life and I was working on an album," Lopez revealed, presumably about Affleck and their early 2000's romance. "It was called 'This Is Me... Then' and it was all about capturing that moment in time."

