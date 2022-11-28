Jennifer Lopez Admits Workaholic Tendencies, Says She Was In 'Pain' For 'Years' Before Marrying Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez's happily ever after with Ben Affleck made her want to slow down. In a preview shared to Instagram on Sunday, November 27, the "On The Floor" singer sat down for an interview with Zane Lowe, where she explained why she let her busy career overtake her life for years before settling down with her now husband and how it inspired her to make new music in the form of her upcoming album, "This Is Me...Now."
"Twenty years ago I fell i love with the love of my life and I was working on an album," Lopez revealed, presumably about Affleck and their early 2000's romance. "It was called 'This Is Me... Then' and it was all about capturing that moment in time."
While the Selena star went on to admit that being in love helps her stay inspired to make music — which Lopez noted has not happened since her first relationship with the Batman actor — she expressed how she drowned herself in work in order to keep personal turmoil at bay.
"I was in so much pain for so many years," she continued of her infamously career-driven habits. "My way of surviving was working more and hiding that side of myself."
"But now 20 years later, it does have a happy ending," Lopez gushed over her life with Affleck, whom she wed twice over the summer.
Despite being happier then ever, shifting her focus from work to married life has seemed to be a difficult one. As OK! previously reported, the Boston native was getting fed up with his wife continuing to put her superstar lifestyle before their family.
"She had him fooled for a while, but Ben's realizing Jennifer is as career-driven as she ever was," an insider close to the Hollywood power couple spilled. "It was a huge wake-up call for him."
Lopez and Affleck tied the knot in a small Las Vegas ceremony in July, with only their children present. The lovebirds later married again in a lavish ceremony on the Good Will Hunting actor's Georgia estate in front of friends and family.