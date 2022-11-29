Jennifer Lopez's Son Max Sweetly Naps On Husband Ben Affleck's Shoulder During Holiday Weekend
So much to be thankful for. To correctly celebrate Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's first Thanksgiving together with their brood as newlyweds, the Latin pop star shared several snaps and clips with her 337 million Instagram followers.
In the early morning of Sunday, November 27, Lopez posted a heartfelt Thanksgiving slideshow, including a sweet photo of her son Max, 14, sleeping on her husband's shoulder during what appeared to be a car ride.
"This Is … Thanksgiving Holiday 🤍🍁," the mother-of-two wrote, with a few hashtags, including "#ThisIsMeNow" and "#Family."
In the loving father-son snap, the Argo actor is seen beaming as he glances down with the light complimenting his face, while the son Lopez shares with Marc Anthony cozies up to his chest.
The other glimpses from their weekend include Lopez and her crew bundled up outside, sweet treats from their Thanksgiving dinner and her daughter Emme, also 14, resting on her with music buds in her ear.
Between recently gushing over reconnecting with her soulmate to spending the holidays all together, Lopez appears to be living her best life. Having her own cuddled-up moment with her man, Lopez shared a sweet video of herself and her hubby snuggled up together last month.
“Guys I did it,” the audio says over Pink's song "Try" in the background as the Hollywood power couple cuddles for the camera before the voice states, “I found the person that makes me the happiest I have ever been."
And while they appear to be living on cloud nine, OK! learned there is already trouble in paradise for Bennifer 2.0 — who wed two times over the summer.
While Affleck thought he was marrying a more laid-back Lopez compared to how busy she was in the early 2000s when they were first set to say "I Do," it seems nothing has changed — leaving the Gone Girl actor far from pleased.
"She had him fooled for a while, but Ben's realizing Jennifer is as career-driven as she ever was," a source explained, adding, "It was a huge wake-up call for him."