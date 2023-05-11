OK Magazine
'A Walking Meme!': Ben Affleck Trolled for Looking Miserable While Opening Car Door for Wife Jennifer Lopez: Watch

May 11 2023, Published 11:00 a.m. ET

Ben Affleck just loves to give everyone content!

Earlier this week, the actor, 50, was spotted opening the door for his wife, Jennifer Lopez, while out and about in California — but people couldn't help but comment on his attitude.

In the video, which is captioned, "Ben Affleck shows chivalry isn't dead," he looked frustrated as he helped the singer, 53, into the vehicle. He then slammed the door before getting into the driver's seat.

Of course, people couldn't help but laugh at the situation. One person said, "No matter how pretty the woman is, there will always be a man tired of her," while another said, "The man is a walking meme."

A third person added, "like dude your bennifer... lol."

As OK! previously reported, the couple, who got back together in 2021, made headlines when the Air star looked unhappy at the 2023 Grammy Awards.

However, he told his side of the story in March.

"No. I had a good time at the Grammys. My wife was going, and I thought, 'Well, there’ll be good music. It might be fun.' At movie award shows, it’s speeches and, like, sound-mixing webinars. But I thought this would be fun," the dad-of-three said.

Affleck noted that when Trevor Noah approached him and Lopez, his demeanor changed.

"I was like, 'Oh, God.' They were framing us in this shot, but I didn’t know they were rolling. I leaned into her and I was like, 'As soon they start rolling, I’m going to slide away from you and leave you sitting next to Trevor.' She goes, 'You better f****** not leave.' That’s a husband-and-wife thing. I mean, some of it is, I’m like, 'All right, who is this act?' Like, I don’t keep up. My wife does, obviously. And yeah, it is your wife’s work event. And I’ve gone to events and been pissed off. I’ve gone and been bored," he explained.

"I’ve gone to award shows and been drunk, a bunch. Nobody ever once said I’m drunk. [But at the Grammys] they were like, 'He’s drunk.' And I thought, that’s interesting. That raises a whole other thing about whether or not it’s wise to acknowledge addiction because there’s a lot of compassion, but there is still a tremendous stigma, which is often quite inhibiting. I do think it disincentivizes people from making their lives better," Affleck, who has been open about his sobriety and alcoholism, added.

