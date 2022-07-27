Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Passed On Getting A Prenup, Pop Star's Love For Husband Is 'Unconditional': Source

After calling off their 2000s engagement, going off and marrying other people and eventually reconciling last year, it looks like Lopez and Affleck are ready to officially start their happily ever after together — with no end in sight.

WHERE WAS JENNIFER GARNER WHEN EX-HUSBAND BEN AFFLECK WED JENNIFER LOPEZ IN SIN CITY?

As for how they maintain such a healthy relationship? One source credited Affleck for having a "grounding" effect on Lopez, explaining: "He doesn't have that same need to show off or do things on such a big scale anymore and that's helped to balance Jennifer out in that regard."

"She gets a lot more pleasure out of the simple, smaller things than she used to," added the source.