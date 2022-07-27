Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Passed On Getting A Prenup, Pop Star's Love For Husband Is 'Unconditional': Source
It seems divorce is not in the cards for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck — but if it comes down to it, the actor will at least be walking away with half of the Latin pop star's fortune.
An insider spilled that Lopez's love for Affleck is so "unconditional" that they decided to pass on getting a prenup, despite their combined $550 million fortune at stake. The Marry Me actress reportedly has a fortune of a whopping $400 million, while her new hubby is worth around $150 million.
After calling off their 2000s engagement, going off and marrying other people and eventually reconciling last year, it looks like Lopez and Affleck are ready to officially start their happily ever after together — with no end in sight.
WHERE WAS JENNIFER GARNER WHEN EX-HUSBAND BEN AFFLECK WED JENNIFER LOPEZ IN SIN CITY?
As for how they maintain such a healthy relationship? One source credited Affleck for having a "grounding" effect on Lopez, explaining: "He doesn't have that same need to show off or do things on such a big scale anymore and that's helped to balance Jennifer out in that regard."
"She gets a lot more pleasure out of the simple, smaller things than she used to," added the source.
And while "Jennifer loves Ben for exactly who he is," the insider emphasized the Argo actor has drastically changed since their first relationship that began in 2002 and came to an end in 2004.
"Ben's grown up an awful lot in the 18 years since they first split," gushed the insider, as his evolution seemingly played a part in how he views the limelight.
OK! reported Bennifer called off their 2003 engagement because of the media frenzy surrounding their nuptials. Now it seems Affleck wants to be able to enjoy his private life away from the public eye, something that previously caused the two to butt heads when it came to wedding planning.
PHOTOS: 'EXHAUSTED' BEN AFFLECK'S 'FULL-ON MELTDOWN' BEFORE WEDDING WITH JENNIFER LOPEZ CAUGHT ON CAMERA
Ahead of their surprise nuptials in Sin City on Saturday, July 16, the famous pair couldn't see eye-to-eye on the details. While the Hustlers actress envisioned an elaborate, star-studded celebration — think: 300 guests, a lavish reception with a sit-down meal and entertainment — Affleck didn't "want a major event,” the insider spilled to OK!.
Luckily, the couple is now getting the best of both worlds, having said "I Do" in an intimate ceremony in Las Vegas followed by what is expected to be an epic reception to celebrate their exchange of vows with friends and family.
The date of the festivities remains unknown, though it is expected to take place later this month, with OK! learning the couple is planning to host the celebration at Affleck's 87-acre estate outside of Savannah, Georgia.
The story was originally published in the print issue of Us Weekly.