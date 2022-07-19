Bennifer ForeverInside Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck’s Lavish Plans Following Vegas Nuptials
What happens in Vegas… get’s a lavish redo, if you’re Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, that is.
The newlyweds are planning an epic wedding to follow their recent Las Vegas elopement over the weekend, and Bennifer has already set a location for a reception to celebrate their recent exchange of vows later this month with friends and family, it was reported.
The location? Affleck’s 87-acre estate outside of Savannah, Georgia, according to TMZ. The plan is eerily similar to the couple’s original intentions for their big day almost 20-years ago in 2003. Their initial engagement was called off after Affleck proposed in 2002, and the two officially called it quits in 2004.
But time has a way of making things come full circle. Last weekend, on Saturday, July 16, the Bronx native and the Gone Girl actor eloped in Las Vegas at a drive-through chapel.
While the event appeared to be a family affair, with Lopez’s daughter Emme, 14, and Affleck’s youngest daughter, Seraphina, 13, in attendance. However, not all of their blended brood seemed willing to make the journey to Nevada, with OK! learning the other daughter Affleck shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, Violet Garner Affleck, 16, opted out of her dad's big day due to her extreme loyalty to her mom.
One thing is clear, the “On The Floor” singer isn’t dwelling on potential drama and has already been seen back at work in the studio just two days after sharing the Sin City news.
On Monday, July 18, the “Jenny From The Block” performer was spotted at a Los Angeles dance studio. The multi-talented artist wore snakeskin leggings and a long-sleeved top, and of course, her shiny new wedding band.
For the couple's second shot at love, the 52-year-old artist and 49-year-old entertainment industry veteran picked up the pace on the timeline of events. Shortly after J.Lo’s split from former MLB player Alex Rodriguez in 2021, the former 2000s sweethearts rekindled their love. Not long after their reconciliation made headlines, the Boston boy proposed at home in April while his now-wife was taking a bath.
And as sweet and intimate as their vows were, it’s unlikely that the upcoming reception will be as toned-down of an event. The jury is still out on the who’s who of potential guest lists, but if we had to guess, celebrities close to the couple like Matt Damon and Leah Remini will be copping an invite.