The location? Affleck’s 87-acre estate outside of Savannah, Georgia, according to TMZ. The plan is eerily similar to the couple’s original intentions for their big day almost 20-years ago in 2003. Their initial engagement was called off after Affleck proposed in 2002, and the two officially called it quits in 2004.

But time has a way of making things come full circle. Last weekend, on Saturday, July 16, the Bronx native and the Gone Girl actor eloped in Las Vegas at a drive-through chapel.

While the event appeared to be a family affair, with Lopez’s daughter Emme, 14, and Affleck’s youngest daughter, Seraphina, 13, in attendance. However, not all of their blended brood seemed willing to make the journey to Nevada, with OK! learning the other daughter Affleck shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, Violet Garner Affleck, 16, opted out of her dad's big day due to her extreme loyalty to her mom.