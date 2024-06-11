Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Are 'Still Friendly' and 'See Each Other Every Few Days' as Divorce Rumors Loom
Are Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck trying to work things out?
According to an insider, the pair, who married in 2022 but are currently going through a rough patch, are "still friendly and see each other every few days."
Meanwhile, another insider added that the duo have “been living separate lives” but are “not officially separated yet.”
“At this point, they are just doing their own thing,” the insider told Entertainment Tonight. “They went into their relationship very optimistic and thought things could change, but they haven’t.”
"Jen is touring houses and shopping around for her own home. She has been leaning on her mom, sisters and kids during this transitional period," the source revealed. "Ben is sad about it all but focused on his work, being a great dad and co-parenting well with Jennifer Garner. He has been leaning on Matt Damon and his close circle of guy friends. Matt is always in Ben’s corner and is supportive of him.”
According to another insider, Affleck's ex-wife is sticking by him during this time.
“She sees how Ben struggles with keeping up with J.Lo’s very public lifestyle,” the insider noted.
The 13 Going on 30 alum, who finalized her divorce from Affleck in 2018, has always stuck by her ex's side, especially since he's entered rehab a few times.
“Jen can’t stand by and do nothing. That’s not in her nature,” the source shared. “She has dropped everything to make sure Ben doesn’t spiral out of control again. At the end of the day, Ben is still the father of their children, and she will help him however she can.”
As OK! previously reported, the Hollywood stars are selling their Beverly Hills mansion they've shared together since June 2023.
Despite their romance being put on hold, Lopez, 54, seems to be holding out for the actor, 51.
“She still thinks she and Ben are meant to be together and the feeling is she’s just tolerating this unpleasantness until Ben realizes the same thing,” the insider spilled of the couple, who were first engaged in 2002.
