Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Divorce Imminent as They Try to Sell Marital Home

Source: Mega
By:

Jun. 8 2024, Published 2:15 p.m. ET

The future of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's marriage doesn't look bright.

According to insiders, the Hollywood power couple have been trying to sell off their marital home with the help of realtor Santiago Arana from The Agency after snapping it up less than a year ago.

Source: Mega

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are trying to sell their marital home.

Affleck, 51, and Lopez, 54, bought the lavish Beverly Hills, Calif., estate for over $60 million. The pair were on the hunt for their dream home for quite some time before finding their love nest, allegedly seeing 80 properties in the process.

Per sources, the Selena actress has already been looking for a new mansion for herself and the Argo actor has already got himself a rental property in Brentwood.

Source: Mega

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez purchased the home for $60 million.

The real estate agent has reportedly been showing the space for two weeks with an asking price of "around $65 million." The shocking move comes as insiders close to Affleck and Lopez claimed their romance has been in serious trouble after they tied the knot in 2022.

"It’s pretty clear a divorce is imminent," a source claimed before alluding to the singer wanting to do damage control after the internet backlash she's received. "She’d love to save things, but if she can’t, she’s vowed to at least come out on top."

Source: Mega

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez married in 2022.

Jennifer Lopez
Lopez and the Boston native have been living separate lives over the past few months as their work has put them on opposite sides of the country. “Jennifer’s keeping her head up. She doesn’t want to be seen as the villain," an additional insider spilled.

"Jennifer has a big entourage that follows her around daily — glam squad, videographers, photographers, assistants, trainers," the insider divulged. “She’s tried to make Ben understand that being Jennifer Lopez is a 24/7 job. She is her brand, she lives and breathes it while Ben can leave his work at the door if he chooses to.”

Source: Mega

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have been living separate lives.

Source: OK!
If the duo does call it quits, it would be divorce number four for the "On the Floor" vocalist. "She really did think she and Ben would be endgame this time around," the source explained. "Over time, Jennifer and Ben found it increasingly difficult to communicate effectively and small misunderstandings grew into significant arguments. They have fundamentally different approaches to conflict."

"He's been checked out," an insider said of Affleck while noting how they are on "two completely different pages most of the time. The honeymoon phase has worn off."

TMZ spoke with sources close to Affleck and Lopez.

The Sun spoke with sources close to Affleck and Lopez about the state of their marriage.

