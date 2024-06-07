OK Magazine
Jennifer Garner Shares Cryptic 'It Gets Better' Poem as Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Divorce Rumors Swirl

jennifer garner cryptic poem ben affleck jennifer lopez divorce pp
Source: mega
By:

Jun. 7 2024, Published 2:26 p.m. ET

Jennifer Garner shared encouraging words to her Instagram followers with a cryptic poem on Wednesday, June 5.

"You will not have the blues forever; forever is the only thing that lasts forever," the poem by Cleo Wade read. "When the night sky falls upon you, look up at her."

jennifer garner cryptic poem ben affleck jennifer lopez divorcepoem
Source: @jennifergarner/instagram

Jennifer Garner shared a poem by Cleo Wade.

"See the darkness and the vastness of her blues; hold your eyes steady on her watch; the sun sneak in, see how even she, the great big sky, changes with the new day. This too shall pass," it concluded.

Although Garner didn't include any tags or captions to her uplifting message, this comes after a source spilled the Alias actress has been "encouraging" ex-husband Ben Affleck "to work on his marriage" to Jennifer Lopez as rumors swirl they are headed for divorce.

jennifer garner cryptic poem ben affleck jennifer lopez divorce
Source: mega

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are reportedly having marital issues.

Garner reportedly completely supports their marriage and truly wants them to be happy despite their ups and downs.

A separate insider spilled, "She sees how Ben struggles with keeping up with J. Lo’s very public lifestyle." While she would "never tell Ben, ‘I told you it wouldn’t work out,’" the insider noted that Garner does "blame J. Lo for the pressure she’s put Ben under."

jennifer garner cryptic poem ben affleck jennifer lopez divorce
Source: mega

Jennifer Lopez reportedly over-extends herself with a busy schedule.

"Jen can’t stand by and do nothing. That’s not in her nature," the insider continued. "She has dropped everything to make sure Ben doesn’t spiral out of control again. At the end of the day, Ben is still the father of their children, and she will help him however she can."

It's been reported Affleck "hates all attention" and is "uncomfortable" with a constant media-presence, while Lopez thrives in the limelight and over-extends herself with a busy work schedule.

jennifer garner cryptic poem ben affleck jennifer lopez divorce
Source: mega

Ben Affleck is 'uncomfortable' with excessive media attention.

Due to their personality differences, the Batman actor allegedly thinks that "having independent lives and separate interests is healthy for the relationship," but the singer is not in full agreement with him on that.

Source: OK!

Garner and Affleck said "I Do" in 2005 but later divorced in 2018. They share children Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 11.

Since their split, the exes have been "mature" with each other and their new partners as they put in the work to make "their children the focus of those relationships."

