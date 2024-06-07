Jennifer Garner Shares Cryptic 'It Gets Better' Poem as Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Divorce Rumors Swirl
Jennifer Garner shared encouraging words to her Instagram followers with a cryptic poem on Wednesday, June 5.
"You will not have the blues forever; forever is the only thing that lasts forever," the poem by Cleo Wade read. "When the night sky falls upon you, look up at her."
"See the darkness and the vastness of her blues; hold your eyes steady on her watch; the sun sneak in, see how even she, the great big sky, changes with the new day. This too shall pass," it concluded.
Although Garner didn't include any tags or captions to her uplifting message, this comes after a source spilled the Alias actress has been "encouraging" ex-husband Ben Affleck "to work on his marriage" to Jennifer Lopez as rumors swirl they are headed for divorce.
Garner reportedly completely supports their marriage and truly wants them to be happy despite their ups and downs.
A separate insider spilled, "She sees how Ben struggles with keeping up with J. Lo’s very public lifestyle." While she would "never tell Ben, ‘I told you it wouldn’t work out,’" the insider noted that Garner does "blame J. Lo for the pressure she’s put Ben under."
"Jen can’t stand by and do nothing. That’s not in her nature," the insider continued. "She has dropped everything to make sure Ben doesn’t spiral out of control again. At the end of the day, Ben is still the father of their children, and she will help him however she can."
It's been reported Affleck "hates all attention" and is "uncomfortable" with a constant media-presence, while Lopez thrives in the limelight and over-extends herself with a busy work schedule.
Due to their personality differences, the Batman actor allegedly thinks that "having independent lives and separate interests is healthy for the relationship," but the singer is not in full agreement with him on that.
