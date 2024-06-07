Jennifer Garner Shares Cryptic 'It Gets Better' Poem as Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Divorce Rumors Swirl

"See the darkness and the vastness of her blues; hold your eyes steady on her watch; the sun sneak in, see how even she, the great big sky, changes with the new day. This too shall pass," it concluded.

Although Garner didn't include any tags or captions to her uplifting message, this comes after a source spilled the Alias actress has been "encouraging" ex-husband Ben Affleck "to work on his marriage" to Jennifer Lopez as rumors swirl they are headed for divorce.