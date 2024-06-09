Jennifer Lopez 'Still Thinks' She and Ben Affleck Are 'Meant to Be Together' Despite Marital Issues
Jennifer Lopez won’t let Bennifer go that easily!
According to a source, despite rumors the “On the Floor” singer and husband Ben Affleck have separated, the singer is convinced this is not the end for her and the actor.
“She still thinks she and Ben are meant to be together and the feeling is she’s just tolerating this unpleasantness until Ben realizes the same thing,” the insider spilled of the couple, who tied the knot in 2022 after breaking off their original engagement in 2004.
As OK! previously reported, amid the pair’s alleged marital issues, Lopez shocked fans by canceling her This Is Me... Live Tour, which was slated to kick off on Wednesday, June 26.
In her newsletter, released on May 31, the mom-of- two, 54, wrote "I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down.”
"Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary," the artist continued, without sharing her reasoning for the cancelation. "I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time…"
A repetitive of LiveNation also revealed, "Jennifer is taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends."
Despite sharing how disappointed she was to call off the concerts, a source claimed J.Lo felt content after making the announcement.
The source spilled, "Life is a lot right now."
"As sad as she was to cancel the tour, she’s also relieved. She needs to take care of herself," the insider shared. "The decision was something that her team encouraged. Everyone is supportive of her focusing on family right now."
The surprising news came after speculation that Affleck and Lopez’s marriage is on the rocks.
According to another confidante, their romance started going south a few months ago as the brunette beauty’s schedule started to become jam-packed.
"Jennifer had started ramping up her work commitments and prepping for her tour. She’s very focused on work and overextends herself," they shared.
The father-of-three apparently "doesn’t agree with Jennifer’s lifestyle" and has felt "worn down" by their relationship.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"He’s been checked out," the insider continued, adding that the stars are on "two completely different pages most of the time."
Because of both celebs having "demanding careers," they're often in "different cities," and the separation "highlighted the emotional and physical distance between them," another source said.
Star reported on Lopez's hope the couple will work through their issues.