Jennifer Lopez 'Still Thinks' She and Ben Affleck Are 'Meant to Be Together' Despite Marital Issues

“She still thinks she and Ben are meant to be together and the feeling is she’s just tolerating this unpleasantness until Ben realizes the same thing,” the insider spilled of the couple, who tied the knot in 2022 after breaking off their original engagement in 2004.

As OK! previously reported, amid the pair’s alleged marital issues, Lopez shocked fans by canceling her This Is Me... Live Tour, which was slated to kick off on Wednesday, June 26.