Despite Jennifer Lopez claiming her surprise wedding to Ben Affleck was a family affair, an insider is now spilling that their blended brood was not all in attendance for the milestone moment.

Bennifer 2.0 received their marriage license in Clark County, Nevada, on Saturday, July 16, and tied the knot shortly thereafter, continuing the celebrations into the early hours of Sunday with pizza and Diet Coke on a private jet back to L.A., according to Page Six.