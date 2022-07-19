A Not-So Family Affair!Ben Affleck's Daughter Violet Snubbed Dad's Wedding To J.Lo: 'She’s Extremely Loyal To' Jennifer Garner
Despite Jennifer Lopez claiming her surprise wedding to Ben Affleck was a family affair, an insider is now spilling that their blended brood was not all in attendance for the milestone moment.
Bennifer 2.0 received their marriage license in Clark County, Nevada, on Saturday, July 16, and tied the knot shortly thereafter, continuing the celebrations into the early hours of Sunday with pizza and Diet Coke on a private jet back to L.A., according to Page Six.
J.Lo shared the joyous news that she and the actor are officially man and wife on Sunday, posting on her OnTheJLo newsletter that they were joined by their kids at the drive-through wedding chapel. However, an insider has since told the outlet that the only ones of the blended family in attendance were Lopez’s child, Emme, 14, and Affleck’s daughter Seraphina, 13.
WHERE WAS JENNIFER GARNER WHEN EX-HUSBAND BEN AFFLECK WED JENNIFER LOPEZ IN SIN CITY?
Affleck shares Violet, 16, Seraphina and Samuel, 10, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, while the "On The Floor" songstress shares twins Emme and Maximilian with ex-husband Marc Anthony.
As for why Affleck's other daughter opted out of her dad's special day, "Violet stayed home because she’s extremely loyal to her mom,” one well-placed Hollywood source dished to The Post.
While Affleck and Lopez were busy saying "I Do" in Sin City, following their 2004 split and April 2021 reconciliation, the 13 Going on 30 actress was soaking up the sun in Lake Tahoe, Calif., fully aware that her ex-husband was about to wed again — though it was apparently only a last minute notice.
“Ben did tell Jen about the wedding, but I’m told that it was only Friday at the earliest," added the source, "It was very, very minimally planned in advance and was largely spur-of-the-moment."
WEEKEND OF LOVE! JENNIFER LOPEZ SPOTTED ON DATE WITH FIANCÉ BEN AFFLECK AT LUXURY CAR DEALERSHIP, FAMILY OUTING AT MELROSE PLACE — GET THE LOOK
As for why the couple finally pulled the trigger and tied the knot after Affleck proposed in April, the insider explained, "[Lopez] has been ready to get married since the night that Ben proposed. She wanted to lock this down and remove any chance for cold feet ASAP!”
Though Affleck and Lopez officially wed in a small, intimate ceremony, OK! learned there is much more in store for their family and A-list pals in the near future. The newlyweds are planning "on having a bigger party so they can celebrate with family and friends," spilled a source.