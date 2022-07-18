From red carpets outfits to music videos, Jennifer Lopez is known for always going all out — which is why some were surprised when she and Ben Affleck decided to tie the knot in a small ceremony at a chapel in Las Vegas on Sunday, July 17.

The bride, 52, simply wore a "dress from an old movie" while the actor, 49, donned a jacket plucked from his closet, and after they exchanged vows, they took photos in a pink Cadillac and headed back home.