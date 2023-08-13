Jennifer Lopez 'Had the Best Time' at 54th Birthday Party: 'She Was Treated Like a Queen'
Has 54 ever looked this good?
Jennifer Lopez recently celebrated her birthday at her and husband Ben Affleck's $60 million Beverly Hills mansion, according to a source.
"All the kids were there," the birthday girl wrote in her On The JLo newsletter, referring to her twins Emme and Max, 15, with ex Marc Anthony, and her stepchildren, Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11. Affleck himself was credited to have thrown the celebration for his wife of one year.
"It was a gorgeous day full of sunshine and perfect for a pool party," the message added.
In a clip released from the festivities, the actress was seen busting a move to Lizzo's "About Damn Time." She was wearing a tight-fitting backless silver gown as she danced on the table.
"She had the best time. She was treated like a queen and loved every second," a source said of the event.
As OK! previously reported, while Lopez was the top priority at her party, she was apparently not so happy about all the attention Beyoncé got at Michael Rubin's Fourth of July bash.
The two pop icons attended the high-profile shindig with their husbands, Affleck and Jay-Z, however, the "On the Floor" singer was allegedly jealous of the "Lemonade" songstress.
"They exchanged pleasantries then kept a total distance," a source confessed about the vibe between the musicians at the Monday, July 3, event. "Everyone was basically fawning over Beyoncé and making more of a fuss over her than Jennifer — she's always felt competitive toward her."
To make things worse, an insider revealed that Affleck was spotted speaking to the mother-of-three despite the tensions between her and his wife.
"Ben started kissing up when Jennifer's back was turned," the source claimed. "Things got increasingly awkward as the hours went by."
Beyoncé is not the only famous singer Lopez has had an ongoing feud with, as Mariah Carey has vocalized the tension between herself and Lopez over the years.
"I really was trying to say something nice or say nothing at all. I really was," Carey said in a 2018 interview about the time she infamously claimed she didn't know Lopez.
Star reported on the source's comments.