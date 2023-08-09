What Is Love? 20 Celebrities Who Have Been Married Multiple Times — Jennifer Lopez, Nicolas Cage, Tom Cruise and More

Halle Berry knows what it is like to not have a relationship work out.

The Miss USA runner-up married former baseball player David Justice in 1993 but broke up in 1997. She then moved on to a two-year marriage with Eric Benét in 2001 and had another short-lived union with Olivier Martinez from July 2013 to 2015.

In 2017, Berry spoke up about fairy-tales in her interview with Entertainment Tonight.

"In every one of those situations, as hard — and sometimes embarrassing — as it was, I learned so much about myself. All of those relationships were necessary for me," she continued. "We all come here with lessons that we have to learn and those relationships provided me with lessons that got me to where I am right now."